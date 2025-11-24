GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

RAK Airport to build luxury VVIP private jet terminal 15-minutes away from Wynn Al Marjan

Terminal near beachfront resorts to serve private jet travellers by early 2027

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The new VVIP terminal, 8,000 sqm multi-purpose hangar, premium lounges, and helipad are set to open in Q1 2027. The Wynn Al Marjan Island resort construction in Ras Al Khaimah is progressing on schedule.
The new VVIP terminal, 8,000 sqm multi-purpose hangar, premium lounges, and helipad are set to open in Q1 2027. The Wynn Al Marjan Island resort construction in Ras Al Khaimah is progressing on schedule.
GN Archives

Ras Al Khaimah: Plans are in motion to develop a new VVIP terminal and private jet hangar complex just minutes from Ras Al Khaimah’s beachfront resorts, according to a joint statement from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Falcon Executive Aviation. 

The project, announced during the Dubai Airshow, will position Ras Al Khaimah International Airport as a high-end gateway for private aviation, located only 15 minutes from major resort destinations including the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, it said.

Developed in partnership with Falcon Executive Aviation, part of Alex Group Investment, the new facility will feature a 1,500-square-metre terminal, an 8,000-square-metre hangar, and expanded apron areas for aircraft parking. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

By expanding its infrastructure, connectivity and luxury offerings, Ras Al Khaimah aims to become a leading global tourism and business destination with a target to attract over 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.

The emirate is set to become home to the UAE’s first-ever casino with the highly anticipated Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort. Scheduled to open in early 2027, this $5.1 billion project will feature a 225,000-square-foot gaming area. 

What to expect?

The VVIP terminal will include a royal lounge, four private lounges, and a refined area catering to discreet, high-profile travellers. The airside facilities will also feature a helipad and dedicated zones for future vertical mobility operations.

Sustainability is at the heart of the design. The development will target LEED Gold certification, offsetting more than 35 per cent of energy consumption through solar power and deploying electric ground vehicles. Sustainable aviation fuel compatibility will also be built into future operations.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Civil Aviation and RAK International Airport, called the announcement “a significant milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s continued emergence as a global destination”.

“This world-class facility strengthens our aviation infrastructure and our ability to welcome high-value visitors, investors and partners from around the world,” he said, adding that the project will support both sustainable growth and the Emirate’s wider tourism goals.

Connecting the Northern Emirates

Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder and Chairman of Alex Group Investment, said the project marks the company’s long-term vision to elevate private aviation across the UAE.

“This facility matches the growth and ambition of the Northern Emirates,” he said, noting that it complements the group’s work at Dubai Al Maktoum VIP Terminal.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ras Al KhaimahRas Al Khaimah tourism

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

With a total development value of Dh3 billion, Nasim Al Bahr Residences is a luxury waterfront project.

New Dh3bn luxury waterfront residences launched in RAK

2m read
Wynn Al Marjan Island announces new luxury resort

Wynn Al Marjan Island announces new luxury resort

2m read
Wynn is offering employees an 'attractive pay package', an excellent leave policy, and much more.

RAK Wynn Al Marjan resort begins recruitment drive

2m read
Wynn RAK's $5.1b resort reveals Ducasse and Delilah

Wynn RAK's $5.1b resort reveals Ducasse and Delilah

2m read