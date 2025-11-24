Terminal near beachfront resorts to serve private jet travellers by early 2027
Ras Al Khaimah: Plans are in motion to develop a new VVIP terminal and private jet hangar complex just minutes from Ras Al Khaimah’s beachfront resorts, according to a joint statement from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Falcon Executive Aviation.
The project, announced during the Dubai Airshow, will position Ras Al Khaimah International Airport as a high-end gateway for private aviation, located only 15 minutes from major resort destinations including the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, it said.
Developed in partnership with Falcon Executive Aviation, part of Alex Group Investment, the new facility will feature a 1,500-square-metre terminal, an 8,000-square-metre hangar, and expanded apron areas for aircraft parking. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.
By expanding its infrastructure, connectivity and luxury offerings, Ras Al Khaimah aims to become a leading global tourism and business destination with a target to attract over 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.
The emirate is set to become home to the UAE’s first-ever casino with the highly anticipated Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort. Scheduled to open in early 2027, this $5.1 billion project will feature a 225,000-square-foot gaming area.
The VVIP terminal will include a royal lounge, four private lounges, and a refined area catering to discreet, high-profile travellers. The airside facilities will also feature a helipad and dedicated zones for future vertical mobility operations.
Sustainability is at the heart of the design. The development will target LEED Gold certification, offsetting more than 35 per cent of energy consumption through solar power and deploying electric ground vehicles. Sustainable aviation fuel compatibility will also be built into future operations.
Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Civil Aviation and RAK International Airport, called the announcement “a significant milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s continued emergence as a global destination”.
“This world-class facility strengthens our aviation infrastructure and our ability to welcome high-value visitors, investors and partners from around the world,” he said, adding that the project will support both sustainable growth and the Emirate’s wider tourism goals.
Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder and Chairman of Alex Group Investment, said the project marks the company’s long-term vision to elevate private aviation across the UAE.
“This facility matches the growth and ambition of the Northern Emirates,” he said, noting that it complements the group’s work at Dubai Al Maktoum VIP Terminal.
