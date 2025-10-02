Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah has seen vast development in recent years and that is set to accelerate with the launch of an ambitious project to transform the Northern Emirate's beach front.

In a major step towards reshaping the urban and economic landscape, Marjan, the area's master developer of freehold properties, has unveiled Marjan Beach - a landmark 85 million sq. ft. mixed-use masterplan.

The plan, revealed at a spectacular launch event featuring drones, fireworks and a giant model of the development, features tree-lined roads, large green areas for families and an extended beach front.

More than 100,000 people are expected to eventually live and work across the area.

Hundreds of people attended a glamorous evening at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center that highlighted the ambitions of the project, which is billed as the UAE’s most comprehensive beach town destination. The project is said to be central to the Emirate’s long-term strategy to drive economic diversification and enhance its global appeal as a tourism and investment hub.

It is part of RAK Vision 2030 and is expected to attract multi-billion-dirham investments across the real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors.