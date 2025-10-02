A spectacular night on the shores of the Northern Emirate revealed major development plans
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah has seen vast development in recent years and that is set to accelerate with the launch of an ambitious project to transform the Northern Emirate's beach front.
In a major step towards reshaping the urban and economic landscape, Marjan, the area's master developer of freehold properties, has unveiled Marjan Beach - a landmark 85 million sq. ft. mixed-use masterplan.
The plan, revealed at a spectacular launch event featuring drones, fireworks and a giant model of the development, features tree-lined roads, large green areas for families and an extended beach front.
More than 100,000 people are expected to eventually live and work across the area.
Hundreds of people attended a glamorous evening at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center that highlighted the ambitions of the project, which is billed as the UAE’s most comprehensive beach town destination. The project is said to be central to the Emirate’s long-term strategy to drive economic diversification and enhance its global appeal as a tourism and investment hub.
It is part of RAK Vision 2030 and is expected to attract multi-billion-dirham investments across the real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors.
According to Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, the plan reflects growing market demand for large-scale, integrated developments in Ras Al Khaimah.
“The sold-out status of Al Marjan Island and RAK Central shows the Emirate’s economic momentum," he said. "Marjan Beach will build on this trajectory and offer new avenues for investors, residents, and tourists to engage with Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving shoreline."
Set along a three-kilometre beach front, Marjan Beach is expected to feature eight distinct neighbourhoods with a population capacity of 74,000 residents and a workforce of 32,000. It will also accommodate 12,000 hotel rooms and 22,000 residential units. The hope is that it will attract 180,000 annual visitors.
The masterplan integrates 6.5 million sq. ft. of open green space. The aim is to maintain a balance between urban convenience and environmental sustainability. Each neighbourhood is said to feature its own mix of residential, commercial, civic, and recreational buildings.
Key zones within the masterplan include a beachfront resorts area, offering public beaches, food outlets, and hospitality options overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Al Marjan Island. Next to this is a residential-commercial hub framed by the development’s largest park, intended to link all neighbourhoods through open green corridors.
Inland, a civic centre will host government offices and public services, while a dedicated innovation district will support knowledge economy initiatives. A next-generation logistics zone plans to blend industrial uses with retail and lifestyle components, as well as offering a mix of housing.
