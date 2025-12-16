Wynn Al Marjan Island tower in Ras Al Khaimah tops out, marks major step toward 2027 opening

Wynn resort tower hits 283m high point, on track for 2027 opening
Dubai: Wynn Al Marjan Island marked a pivotal construction milestone on Monday, with the resort's 70-floor tower topping out at 283 meters of structural concrete height. Just 27 months after foundations began, the project stands ready for its spire installation next year, pushing the full height to 352 meters and making it Ras Al Khaimah's tallest structure by more than 100 meters.
The achievement signals the shift to full interior fit-outs across all 1,530 guest rooms and suites, with 1,504 already underway. Façade panels cover 79% of the tower, low-rise buildings hit 99% structural completion, and over 438,968 cubic meters of concrete have been poured.
Spanning more than 60 hectares, the integrated resort will open in spring 2027 with 1,217 rooms, 297 Enclave suites, two Royal Apartments, four Garden Townhomes and 10 Marina Estates. Guests will find 22 restaurants and bars, a beach club, an opulent spa, a luxury shopping parterre, Coral Court events venue, The Showroom theatre, 12 pools and a 420-meter white-sand beach with a deep-water marina for superyachts.
The topping-out ceremony drew senior executives from Wynn Resorts, Wynn Design & Development and Marjan to the summit, where they poured the final concrete batch and received commemorative steel bars from the build.
"Standing at 352m and, as the highest building in the Northern Emirates, Wynn Al Marjan Island is reshaping the skyline of Ras Al Khaimah and anchors a destination designed for guests who expect the very best," said Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island. "Reaching the tower's highest structural concrete point in just over two years is more than a construction achievement; it is a defining moment for Wynn Resorts and a powerful testament to the talent and dedication of the teams bringing this vision to life."
Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, added, "Wynn Al Marjan Island is more than a single development; it is the centrepiece of a new global destination taking shape in Ras Al Khaimah. Reaching this construction milestone brings us closer to welcoming the world to a resort that will redefine the Emirate's hospitality offering and elevate Al Marjan Island and Ras Al Khaimah as a must-visit destination."
The build has created over 18,000 construction jobs to date, with 100% of hotel room interiors now in fit-out, 90% of low-rise venue partitions complete and MEP systems advancing.
Parallel work advances on Janu Al Marjan Island, the second joint venture announced last month and targeting a late 2028 debut under Aman Group's sister brand. These projects anchor 60 acres earmarked for future expansion, positioning Al Marjan Island as a long-term hospitality powerhouse in the northern Emirates.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox