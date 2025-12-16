Wynn Al Marjan Island tower in Ras Al Khaimah tops out, marks major step toward 2027 opening

Dubai: Wynn Al Marjan Island marked a pivotal construction milestone on Monday, with the resort's 70-floor tower topping out at 283 meters of structural concrete height. Just 27 months after foundations began, the project stands ready for its spire installation next year, pushing the full height to 352 meters and making it Ras Al Khaimah's tallest structure by more than 100 meters .

"Standing at 352m and, as the highest building in the Northern Emirates, Wynn Al Marjan Island is reshaping the skyline of Ras Al Khaimah and anchors a destination designed for guests who expect the very best," said Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island. "Reaching the tower's highest structural concrete point in just over two years is more than a construction achievement; it is a defining moment for Wynn Resorts and a powerful testament to the talent and dedication of the teams bringing this vision to life."

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, added, "Wynn Al Marjan Island is more than a single development; it is the centrepiece of a new global destination taking shape in Ras Al Khaimah. Reaching this construction milestone brings us closer to welcoming the world to a resort that will redefine the Emirate's hospitality offering and elevate Al Marjan Island and Ras Al Khaimah as a must-visit destination."

