Casino manager and pit manager roles mark first gaming industry positions in GCC
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah's Wynn Al Marjan Island has launched a major recruitment drive with 101 positions now advertised on its careers portal, including the GCC region’s first casino management roles, as the resort prepares for its 2027 opening in Ras Al Khaimah.
The listings include a casino manager for table games operations, responsible for ensuring game integrity, regulatory compliance, and overseeing pit managers and gaming staff.
The role requires managing card tracking systems and coordinating with vendors to maintain supplies of playing cards and dice within the casino.
According to the job listings on the resort's website, candidates for the casino manager position need at least five years of experience in table games or casino operations, along with familiarity with card tracking systems.
The resort is also hiring a pit manager for table games operations, who will supervise daily casino activities and report to the assistant casino manager. The role involves ensuring table games comply with regulatory standards.
The positions are listed on Wynn Al Marjan's official careers page, with roles spanning multiple departments, including food and beverage, operations, and entertainment management.
Beyond gaming positions, the $5.1 billion resort is recruiting executive chefs for its restaurants, including Delilah and Steak House by Alain Ducasse - the resort announced recently.
Other vacancies include director of floral operations, director of nightlife operations, and an administrative assistant for the casino division.
Wynn has said they "offer an attractive salary, an excellent leave policy, a healthcare package, as well as life insurance, incentive programmes, and other employee benefits."
"The result is a package that makes this role highly attractive to outstanding applicants seeking a career with Wynn Resorts," it shared on its website.
Wynn Al Marjan has made several major announcements in recent months. In October 2024, Wynn Resorts received the UAE's first commercial gaming operator license from the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.
The resort has since revealed its first restaurant concepts, including a two-level steakhouse by French chef Alain Ducasse and Delilah, the Las Vegas supper club, as part of 24 dining venues. It also unveiled Enclave, an ultra-luxury sanctuary with just 99 suites, set to open in early 2027, and released the first images of its 1,530 rooms, suites, and villas.
The resort will feature a 225,000-square-foot gaming area, and Wynn recently secured an additional 70 acres on Marjan Island for future development, according to media reports.
In terms of new leadership, Max Topainer, former CEO of Wynn Las Vegas, will relocate to Ras Al Khaimah as president of Wynn Al Marjan.
The 60-hectare development will feature 24 restaurants, a luxury shopping area, 12 pools, and a white-sand beach, along with rooms, private suites, and villas. Construction is currently underway on the project.
