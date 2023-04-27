Ras Al Khaimah: Hospitality giant Wynn Resorts, has announced the name of its new multi-billion-dollar integrated resort, debuting in Ras Al Khaimah - Wynn Al Marjan Island. The company also unveiled the design vision of its first-ever beachfront resort.
For its first project in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, the US-listed developer and luxury resort operator is set to spend $3.9 billion. “The iconic silhouette of Wynn Al Marjan Island will transform and accelerate the Emirate’s rise as a major global tourist destination, while also creating substantial value to its economy through tourism and job creation,” it said in a statement on Thursday. “The project will pave the way for the accelerated growth of allied business sectors.”
Foundation construction work began onsite earlier this year.
The resort will include a wide range of entertainment options, a gaming area, high-end shopping esplanade, events center, theater along with 1,500 rooms, suites and villas
“We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location,“ said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, “I am incredibly proud of our design and development team’s ability to impart our legacy of rich, thoughtful design into a sun-soaked beachside resort that will delight customers, new and old. We look forward to opening Wynn Al Marjan Island in early 2027.”