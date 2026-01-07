GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Sharjah Municipality trains 600 staff from 556 real estate firms on rental services

Six workshops held in the second half of 2025 benefited 556 companies

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Sharjah City Municipality conducted six intensive workshops on rental regulation services in the second half of 2025
Sharjah City Municipality conducted six intensive workshops on rental regulation services in the second half of 2025
Supplied

Sharjah City Municipality conducted six intensive workshops on rental regulation services in the second half of 2025, benefiting 600 employees from 556 real estate companies and offices across the emirate.

The workshops form part of the municipality’s efforts to raise awareness of rental procedures and regulations, highlight the emirate’s tenancy law and its executive bylaws, and familiarise real estate professionals with the municipality’s digital services designed to speed up transactions and simplify processes for customers.

Abdullah Al Shehail, Director of the Rental Regulation Department at Sharjah City Municipality, said the municipality provided all necessary tools, resources and experienced personnel to deliver the workshops and enhance the efficiency of staff working in real estate companies, offices and service centres offering rental regulation services.

He said the initiative aims to improve service quality and reflect the municipality’s vision of customer happiness, particularly through expanded digital solutions that allow transactions to be completed easily and efficiently.

Al Shehail added that the municipality also carried out workshops and field visits to 192 real estate companies, reviewing joint efforts with relevant government entities, especially electronic integration that enables services to be completed through a single platform without the need to visit multiple authorities, improving speed and ease of service delivery.

The workshops and visits also highlighted the Aqari platform, launched by the Sharjah Digital Department in cooperation with Sharjah City Municipality. The platform provides a range of rental services, and participating companies were briefed on its importance, how to benefit from its features, and the need to register, upload company details and authorise individuals to attest and review contracts and complete related procedures.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
SharjahSharjah property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dh100,000 penalty for Abu Dhabi manager over business misconduct

Ex-manager ordered to pay Dh100k for diverting clients

1m read
Tenants and property owners urged to complete attestation before discount ends

Sharjah: 50% off late rental attestations ends tomorrow

1m read
Shurooq sells more than 4,000 homes across Sharjah developments

Shurooq sells 4,000+ units worth Dh5.8 billion

2m read
Aqari platform replaces paper-based rentals with end-to-end digital system

Sharjah rolls out online hub for all rental services

2m read