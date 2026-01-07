The workshops and visits also highlighted the Aqari platform, launched by the Sharjah Digital Department in cooperation with Sharjah City Municipality. The platform provides a range of rental services, and participating companies were briefed on its importance, how to benefit from its features, and the need to register, upload company details and authorise individuals to attest and review contracts and complete related procedures.

Al Shehail added that the municipality also carried out workshops and field visits to 192 real estate companies, reviewing joint efforts with relevant government entities, especially electronic integration that enables services to be completed through a single platform without the need to visit multiple authorities, improving speed and ease of service delivery.

The workshops form part of the municipality’s efforts to raise awareness of rental procedures and regulations, highlight the emirate’s tenancy law and its executive bylaws, and familiarise real estate professionals with the municipality’s digital services designed to speed up transactions and simplify processes for customers.

