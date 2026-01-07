Six workshops held in the second half of 2025 benefited 556 companies
Sharjah City Municipality conducted six intensive workshops on rental regulation services in the second half of 2025, benefiting 600 employees from 556 real estate companies and offices across the emirate.
The workshops form part of the municipality’s efforts to raise awareness of rental procedures and regulations, highlight the emirate’s tenancy law and its executive bylaws, and familiarise real estate professionals with the municipality’s digital services designed to speed up transactions and simplify processes for customers.
Abdullah Al Shehail, Director of the Rental Regulation Department at Sharjah City Municipality, said the municipality provided all necessary tools, resources and experienced personnel to deliver the workshops and enhance the efficiency of staff working in real estate companies, offices and service centres offering rental regulation services.
He said the initiative aims to improve service quality and reflect the municipality’s vision of customer happiness, particularly through expanded digital solutions that allow transactions to be completed easily and efficiently.
Al Shehail added that the municipality also carried out workshops and field visits to 192 real estate companies, reviewing joint efforts with relevant government entities, especially electronic integration that enables services to be completed through a single platform without the need to visit multiple authorities, improving speed and ease of service delivery.
The workshops and visits also highlighted the Aqari platform, launched by the Sharjah Digital Department in cooperation with Sharjah City Municipality. The platform provides a range of rental services, and participating companies were briefed on its importance, how to benefit from its features, and the need to register, upload company details and authorise individuals to attest and review contracts and complete related procedures.
