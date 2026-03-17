Citi Developers breaks ground for ARYA Residences on Dubai Islands

Citi Developers has broken ground for ARYA Residences on Dubai Islands, marking the next milestone following the successful launch of the waterfront residential development earlier this year. The project brings together contemporary architecture, art and smart living within one of Dubai’s emerging coastal destinations.

Located along the marina front, ARYA Residences will offer expansive waterfront views and direct access to a lifestyle planned around leisure, hospitality, and recreation. The broader Dubai Islands master plan includes a 21-kilometre beachfront, nine marinas, luxury resorts, and championship golf courses, reinforcing the area’s long-term positioning as a premier waterfront community.

“I don’t create buildings, I create feelings,” says Citi Developers CEO Zoraiz Malik. “To me, luxury is not about excess, it’s about essence. With Arya I wanted to craft something that doesn’t follow the rules, but rewrites them.”