Citi Developers breaks ground for ARYA Residences on Dubai Islands

Advances Dubai Islands’ waterfront vision with contemporary architecture and smart living
Citi Developers has broken ground for ARYA Residences on Dubai Islands, marking the next milestone following the successful launch of the waterfront residential development earlier this year. The project brings together contemporary architecture, art and smart living within one of Dubai’s emerging coastal destinations.
Located along the marina front, ARYA Residences will offer expansive waterfront views and direct access to a lifestyle planned around leisure, hospitality, and recreation. The broader Dubai Islands master plan includes a 21-kilometre beachfront, nine marinas, luxury resorts, and championship golf courses, reinforcing the area’s long-term positioning as a premier waterfront community.
“I don’t create buildings, I create feelings,” says Citi Developers CEO Zoraiz Malik. “To me, luxury is not about excess, it’s about essence. With Arya I wanted to craft something that doesn’t follow the rules, but rewrites them.”
The development introduces Citi Developers’ Neo Luxury concept that moves beyond traditional definitions of luxury by focusing on emotion, individuality, and expressive design.
The building’s sculptural design features fluid curves and dynamic spatial layouts intended to create a sense of movement and identity. The architecture reflects a broader shift in high-end residential design, where homes increasingly function as personal expressions of lifestyle and creativity.
Art plays a central role in shaping ARYA’s identity. The project’s triple-height lobby will feature a signature mural by the renowned contemporary artist Alec Monopoly, transforming the entrance into a gallery-style experience that blends art with architectural space.
ARYA Residences will offer a range of residential options including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom duplex residences, and five-bedroom penthouses designed to maximize natural light and waterfront views.
Amenities are designed to support a wellness-focused lifestyle, with facilities including a spa, yoga studio, Roman bath, hammam, fitness studio, lap pool, private cinema, and social lounges.
At the top of the tower, the Eleventh Sky rooftop will serve as a signature lifestyle destination, featuring an infinity pool, private cabanas, and a sunken pool bar overlooking the marina and Dubai skyline.
The development will also integrate advanced smart-living capabilities through Citi Developers’ AI-powered home management ecosystem, designed to enhance convenience and residential security.
With construction now officially under way, ARYA Residences marks an important step forward for Citi Developers, establishing a new benchmark for design-driven waterfront living in the process.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.