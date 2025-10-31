Sharjah cuts lease attestation fees, full penalty waiver by 50%

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has outlined the details of a new decision issued by the Sharjah Executive Council, offering a 50% discount on the settlement of unattested lease contracts across the emirate. The initiative, described as a government effort to ease financial burdens and support both residents and investors, provides a two-month window—from November 1 to December 31, 2025—for landlords and tenants to regularize lease contracts that were not attested in previous years.