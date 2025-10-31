Sharjah cuts lease attestation fees, full penalty waiver by 50%

Residents, businesses get two-month window to settle old leases with no fines or penalties
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has outlined the details of a new decision issued by the Sharjah Executive Council, offering a 50% discount on the settlement of unattested lease contracts across the emirate. The initiative, described as a government effort to ease financial burdens and support both residents and investors, provides a two-month window—from November 1 to December 31, 2025—for landlords and tenants to regularize lease contracts that were not attested in previous years.
The decision was explained by Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Service at Sharjah City Municipality, during his intervention on Sharjah TV’s “Direct Line” program, where he outlined the details of the initiative and its implementation timeline.
Al Suwaidi said the decision will be applied from November 1, 2025, until December 31, 2025, offering a two-month window for individuals and businesses to update their contracts and benefit from the discount. He described it as a “gesture of understanding by the government toward the needs of the public and investors.”
“Many people have approached us in the past seeking discounts or payment plans because they were unable, for various reasons, to attest their lease contracts for previous years,” Al Suwaidi said. “The government understands these circumstances and is offering this opportunity as a grant for everyone to benefit from.”
Al Suwaidi confirmed that the decision covers all types of lease contracts—including residential, commercial, industrial, and investment—signed between landlords and tenants.
It applies specifically to contracts that expired before the issuance of the Sharjah Lease Regulation Law of 2024, which governs the relationship between landlords and tenants.
Beneficiaries will be able to complete the attestation process through any authorized contract attestation centers or via the “Aqari” digital platform, which serves as the main interface for property-related transactions in the emirate.
“The discount will be automatically available in the system from November 1 to December 31, without the need to visit the municipality or seek special approval,” Al Suwaidi clarified.
For example, if a tenant or landlord has overdue attestation fees amounting to Dh10,000 and accesses the system before November 1, they will find accrued attestation fees of Dh 10,000 as of today, October 31. However, if they log in between November 1 and December 31, the amount due will automatically be reduced to Dh 5,000 under the new discount.
This discounted amount will remain valid until December 31, giving tenants and landlords the opportunity to rectify their contract status and settle outstanding fees.
Starting January 1, 2026, the fees will revert to their original value prior to November 1.
Al Suwaidi also confirmed that no fines or violations will be applied for delays in attesting contracts from previous years.
“The decision includes a full exemption from all penalties and fines,” he explained. “We don’t want to burden people with additional costs—we want to give everyone a fair chance to regularize their status and operate legally.”
Addressing a common misconception among tenants, Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of attesting lease contracts annually, even when rent payments are made regularly.
“The attested contract is a legal safeguard for both parties,” he said. “It protects the landlord’s right to receive rent and the tenant’s right to the property’s agreed conditions. Without attestation, neither party can easily prove their obligations if disputes arise.”
He noted that attested contracts ensure transparency, prevent misinterpretation, and help resolve disputes efficiently through official municipal channels.
Al Suwaidi concluded by encouraging all property owners and tenants in Sharjah to take advantage of the initiative before the deadline.
“Our goal is not to impose fines or restrictions,” he emphasized. “We want to see all contracts properly attested so that rental relationships operate in an organized, legal, and transparent manner. This decision is both an opportunity and a facilitation measure for the entire community.”
