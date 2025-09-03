Ras Al Khaimah offers six-month waiver on building permit fines and fees

Emirate gives property owners a chance to clear fines and fees — at no cost
Ras Al Khaimah: In a major new initiative to modernize its property database and raise service standards, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has launched a comprehensive project to document and update data for every building in the emirate.
“This project is about making life easier for property owners while helping us maintain an accurate, detailed picture of the emirates-built environment,” said Munther Mohammed bin Shekar Al Zaabi is the Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality “It’s an opportunity to streamline processes, enhance safety, and simplify coordination with other government entities.”
Officially document architectural plans for all existing buildings
Make it easier to register and renew lease contracts
Strengthen safety and compliance standards
Speed up coordination with other authorities
Property owners are encouraged to act within the next six months to benefit from the full waiver on fines and fees:
If you already have approved architectural plans:
Submit a clear and complete copy—including dimensions, areas, and specifications—by applying for the “Existing Building Permit” service online or at the Customer Happiness Center.
Appoint a licensed consultant to prepare new plans, then apply for the service online.
Property owners have six months from the date of this announcement to complete the requirements. Those who act within this period will receive a 100% waiver on any applicable fines and building permit fees
The municipality is urging all property owners to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to get their paperwork in order, improve safety, and avoid future penalties.
