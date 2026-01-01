Ras Al Khaimah police ensure safe New Year 2026 celebrations with zero traffic accidents

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said all available capabilities and human resources were mobilised to implement the security plan and serve the thousands of residents and visitors who attended the fireworks displays and New Year festivities.

Ras Al Khaimah Police, in coordination with their strategic partners, successfully secured the emirate’s New Year 2026 celebrations under a comprehensive security and traffic plan implemented to the highest standards. The plan included the deployment of more than 70 patrols and the extensive presence of specialised personnel, ensuring the celebrations concluded smoothly, public safety was maintained, and traffic flowed seamlessly in and around the event areas. No traffic accidents were recorded, despite the large crowds that gathered across the emirate on New Year’s Eve.

The Commander-in-Chief praised the dedication of security personnel and support teams who were deployed early along roads, streets, and main routes leading to the celebration venues to ensure safe and smooth access for the public. He also commended the strong public cooperation and adherence to police and traffic instructions, noting that this was a decisive factor in the success of the security plan.

He highlighted the key role played by the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room in receiving public calls and enquiries through 999 and 901, and promptly referring them to the relevant teams, demonstrating a high level of readiness and effective response to all situations.

As part of its commitment to the safety and sustainability of major events, Ras Al Khaimah Police, through its permanent events organisation team, ensured the full implementation of the security plan. This included the deployment of civil defence teams, National Ambulance vehicles, drones, rescue units, and tourism police patrols.

Members of the public were guided to follow safety instructions and use designated routes when entering and exiting the celebration areas, helping to maintain smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion. The successful operation highlighted Ras Al Khaimah Police’s ability to manage major events with efficiency and professionalism, reinforcing the emirate’s reputation as a leading destination for hosting large-scale events.

