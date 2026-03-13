Sharjah Police announce comprehensive security plan for Laylat Al Qadr and Eid Al Fitr

Sharjah Police deploy advanced tech for Eid safety and traffic control
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have announced a comprehensive security and traffic plan to ensure public safety and smooth movement across the emirate ahead of the 27th night of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid Al Fitr celebrations.
The General Command of Sharjah Police said the plan aims to enhance security and public safety, regulate traffic flow and ensure smooth mobility across different areas of the emirate, helping create a safe and stable environment for residents and visitors.
Under the plan, security and traffic patrols will be intensified on main roads, intersections and key locations across Sharjah. Police presence will also be increased around mosques expected to receive large numbers of worshippers performing Taraweeh, Tahajud and Eid Al Fitr prayers.
Authorities said officers will organise the movement of vehicles entering and leaving mosque areas, particularly on the 27th night of Ramadan, which typically witnesses a significant turnout of worshippers.
Police will also strengthen monitoring and security presence in markets and shopping centres that experience increased activity in the final days of Ramadan as residents prepare for Eid. The measures aim to ease traffic congestion and enhance road safety across the emirate.
Sharjah Police said all resources have been mobilised to support the plan, including trained personnel and advanced smart technologies and surveillance cameras to ensure rapid response and immediate handling of incidents and reports.
Brigadier Omar Al Ghazal Al Shamsi, Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, said the plan reflects Sharjah Police’s proactive approach to boosting readiness during religious and social occasions.
He added that field teams are operating through an integrated system to provide the highest levels of security and safety, noting that coordination with strategic government partners plays a key role in ensuring the success of the plan.
Brigadier Al Shamsi stressed that maintaining security is a shared responsibility and called on community members to cooperate with police by following traffic instructions and supervising their children.
He also warned against the use of fireworks or engaging in activities that could endanger individuals or others.
Residents were urged to contact 901 for non-emergency inquiries and 999 for emergencies, and to report any behaviour that could affect public safety, reinforcing community partnership in maintaining a safe environment in Sharjah.