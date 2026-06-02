Emergency teams ensure safety, smooth traffic and rapid response across Sharjah.
Sharjah: Sharjah Police successfully implemented its security and traffic plan during the Eid Al Adha holiday, handling more than 70,000 calls and ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety across the emirate.
The force received 61,509 emergency calls through the 999 hotline and 8,432 calls through the 901 non-emergency service, reflecting a high level of operational readiness and around-the-clock response capabilities during the holiday period.
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Brigadier Omar Al Ghazal, Director-General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, said the success of the plan was driven by early preparations, close coordination with relevant authorities, and the strategic deployment of human and technical resources.
He said specialised and field teams remained on duty around the clock, enabling police to respond efficiently to reports, traffic incidents and public inquiries while maintaining high standards of service and response times.
According to Al Ghazal, the security and traffic plan was based on proactive studies and traffic-flow analysis, as well as anticipated traffic volumes at locations expected to attract large numbers of visitors during the holiday.
These locations included mosques, shopping centres, tourist attractions and entertainment destinations. The measures helped strengthen security and traffic presence across the emirate, contributing to improved safety and smoother movement on roads.
Sharjah Police also praised the cooperation of community members and their commitment to security and traffic instructions during the Eid holiday, noting that public cooperation played an important role in supporting security efforts and enhancing safety and stability across the emirate.
The force renewed its call for the public to contact 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency inquiries and services, reaffirming its commitment to providing the highest standards of policing services and ensuring community safety throughout the year.