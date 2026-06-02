GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Police handle 70,000 calls during Eid Al Adha break

Emergency teams ensure safety, smooth traffic and rapid response across Sharjah.

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Police ensured safety and smooth traffic during Eid Al Adha.
Sharjah Police ensured safety and smooth traffic during Eid Al Adha.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police successfully implemented its security and traffic plan during the Eid Al Adha holiday, handling more than 70,000 calls and ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety across the emirate.

The force received 61,509 emergency calls through the 999 hotline and 8,432 calls through the 901 non-emergency service, reflecting a high level of operational readiness and around-the-clock response capabilities during the holiday period.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Brigadier Omar Al Ghazal, Director-General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, said the success of the plan was driven by early preparations, close coordination with relevant authorities, and the strategic deployment of human and technical resources.

He said specialised and field teams remained on duty around the clock, enabling police to respond efficiently to reports, traffic incidents and public inquiries while maintaining high standards of service and response times.

According to Al Ghazal, the security and traffic plan was based on proactive studies and traffic-flow analysis, as well as anticipated traffic volumes at locations expected to attract large numbers of visitors during the holiday.

These locations included mosques, shopping centres, tourist attractions and entertainment destinations. The measures helped strengthen security and traffic presence across the emirate, contributing to improved safety and smoother movement on roads.

Sharjah Police also praised the cooperation of community members and their commitment to security and traffic instructions during the Eid holiday, noting that public cooperation played an important role in supporting security efforts and enhancing safety and stability across the emirate.

The force renewed its call for the public to contact 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency inquiries and services, reaffirming its commitment to providing the highest standards of policing services and ensuring community safety throughout the year.

Related Topics:
Eid Al Adha UAESharjahSharjah Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Free parking in UAE this Eid? Not everywhere – here’s the full guide

Eid Al Adha: Is parking free across the UAE today?

3m read
RAK Police deploy massive Eid Al Adha security plan

RAK Police deploy massive Eid Al Adha security plan

2m read
Police presence will also be reinforced in densely populated areas and entertainment destinations to support traffic movement and maintain public safety throughout the celebrations.

Abu Dhabi Police launch extensive Eid security plan

2m read
Sharjah Police roll out comprehensive security and traffic plan for Eid Al Adha

Sharjah Police boost security, traffic patrols for Eid

2m read