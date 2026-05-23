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Abu Dhabi Police activate extensive Eid security and traffic plan

Patrols and emergency teams deployed across Abu Dhabi for Eid holiday safety

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Police presence will also be reinforced in densely populated areas and entertainment destinations to support traffic movement and maintain public safety throughout the celebrations.
Police presence will also be reinforced in densely populated areas and entertainment destinations to support traffic movement and maintain public safety throughout the celebrations.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have announced full security and traffic readiness ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday, unveiling a comprehensive proactive plan aimed at strengthening public safety, improving traffic flow and ensuring rapid emergency response during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Abu Dhabi Police said the integrated plan reflects its strategic priority of maintaining operational readiness and enhancing the efficiency of security and traffic response across the emirate during the holiday season.

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Authorities added that security and traffic patrols will be intensified across major roads, vital areas, commercial centres, parks, prayer grounds and public gathering locations expected to witness high visitor numbers during the Eid break.

Police presence will also be reinforced in densely populated areas and entertainment destinations to support traffic movement and maintain public safety throughout the celebrations.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the central operations room will remain fully operational around the clock to receive emergency calls and coordinate rapid responses, while security sectors and strategic partners continue working in an integrated framework to ensure high levels of preparedness during the holiday.

Dedicated traffic management scenarios and operational plans had been also prepared across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow during Eid activities and related events.

Authorities urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations, avoid reckless driving and maintain safe driving behaviour during the holiday period, stressing that public safety remains a top priority.

Police also warned against dangerous road behaviour often associated with festive celebrations, including reckless stunts, speeding, drifting and organizing illegal races near residential neighbourhoods.

In addition, Abu Dhabi Police called on families to supervise children closely and avoid the use or trade of fireworks, warning of the safety risks linked to improper handling during Eid celebrations.

The authority said awareness and field campaigns would continue throughout the holiday to preserve community safety, reinforce public confidence and ensure residents and visitors enjoy a safe and secure Eid Al Adha holiday across the emirate.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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