Emergency crews deployed across beaches, malls and prayer grounds for Eid safety.
Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance has announced full operational readiness for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday, with intensified emergency response coverage across crowded public areas in the Northern Emirates.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the authority said it has activated a comprehensive preparedness plan to ensure rapid response to emergency cases and the delivery of lifesaving ambulance services during the holiday period.
Operating under the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, National Ambulance said the plan focuses on boosting the deployment of ambulance teams in locations expected to witness heavy public activity during Eid celebrations.
These include mosques and Eid prayer grounds, slaughterhouses, beaches, public parks, shopping malls, and major tourist destinations.
The authority also confirmed that a series of coordination and readiness meetings had been held with strategic partners, including Police General Headquarters across the Northern Emirates, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen inter-agency cooperation and enhance public safety preparedness during the holiday.
National Ambulance urged the public to follow safety precautions and drive carefully, particularly during peak traffic hours, to help reduce accidents and medical emergencies.
It also stressed the importance of closely supervising children during celebrations and recreational activities.
Members of the public were reminded to call the emergency ambulance number 998 in cases requiring urgent medical intervention.