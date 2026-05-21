Eid Al Adha 2026: Who qualifies for the 9-day UAE public holiday?

Public, private sector and schools: Who gets the longest Eid holiday?
Dubai: Millions of UAE residents are preparing to welcome Eid Al Adha 2026, which is set to bring the longest public holiday of the year.
Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. In 2026, the Arafat Day will fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by the official celebration of Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, May 27. Both occasions are official UAE public holidays.
While the official paid break spans four to five days, a clever use of annual leave could land some residents up to nine consecutive days off. Here is the complete breakdown of the Eid Al Adha holidays in the UAE for schools, public, and private sectors.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced a four-day paid holiday for all private sector employees across the UAE in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.
Holiday start date: Tuesday, May 26 (Arafat Day)
Holiday end date: Friday, May 29
Return to work: Monday, June 1
Total days fff: For private sector workers who already have a standard Saturday and Sunday weekend, this official announcement automatically creates a six-day consecutive break (Tuesday through Sunday).
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced a five-day paid holiday for public sector and federal government employees.
Holiday start date: Monday, May 25
Holiday end date: Friday, May 29
Return to work: Monday, June 1
Total days off: When combined with the weekends before and after the official break, May 23–24 and May 30–31, government employees will enjoy a nine-day holiday.
The Ministry of Education (MOE) has confirmed that the third academic term's midterm break will coincide with the Eid Al Adha holidays.
For students, teachers, and administrative staff at public schools, the break will run from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29. Combined with the surrounding weekends, schools will enjoy a nine-day break resuming on Monday, June 1.
According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) unified academic calendar, private educational institutions in Dubai will also observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29. Classes will officially resume on Monday, June 1.
Can private sector employees stretch their holiday to match the public sector's nine days? Yes, by strategically planning ahead. Since the private sector holiday starts on Tuesday, employees can secure a nine-day break by applying for just one day of annual leave.
Here is how to maximize your Eid Al Adha holiday leave day-by-day:
Saturday, May 23 – Weekend
Sunday, May 24 – Weekend
Monday, May 25 – Take 1 Day of Annual Leave
Tuesday, May 26 – Arafah Day (Official Public Holiday)
Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29 – Eid Al Adha (Official Public Holidays)
Saturday, May 30 to Sunday, May 31 – Weekend
By utilizing this strategy, you get nine consecutive days off while only using a single day of your annual leave balance.
Note: Maximising annual leave can be effective, but it depends on your employment terms. The key factor is how your leave is calculated and your company’s approval process.