How UAE will celebrate Eid Al Adha with workers across 30 locations

MoHRE-led initiative to bring festive activities, community events, worker engagement
Dubai: The UAE will mark Eid Al Adha this year with a nationwide programme dedicated to workers, as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) prepares to host celebratory activities at 30 locations across the country.
Held under the theme, "Our Workers’ Happiness, the Joy of Our Eid," the initiative aims to promote wellbeing, social inclusion, and community engagement among workers during the holiday period.
MoHRE has invited private sector companies and labour accommodations to register workers for the events through the ministry’s website by selecting locations and timings most suitable for them.
The celebrations will be organised in collaboration with a wide range of federal and local government entities, highlighting a coordinated national effort to recognise workers and their contribution to the UAE’s growth.
Participating organisations include the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, police headquarters across the UAE, municipalities nationwide, AD Ports Group, and Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs.
Other partners include Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Event Security Committee, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah’s Department of Municipal Affairs, National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, and Burjeel Holdings.
Mohsin Al Nassi, assistant undersecretary for inspection and compliance at MoHRE, has noted that the celebrations form part of the ministry’s broader strategy to strengthen communication with workers and encourage their participation in community activities.
“Workers are a key component of the labour market and a fundamental pillar in the UAE’s journey of development and leadership,” said Al Nassi.
On the other hand, Dalal Alshehhi, assistant undersecretary for labour protection at MoHRE, has bared that the ministry remains committed to celebrating workers during national and religious occasions.
"This approach has helped promote happiness among workers, enhance their wellbeing and quality of life, and boost their confidence in their role and level of achievement. It has notably strengthened stability in the work environment and rendered the labour market considerably more attractive," stated Alshehhi.
In addition, several companies across the UAE are also organising activities alongside the ministry’s programme as part of their social responsibility initiatives.
Participating establishments include Sobha Construction, Granada Europe Construction, Millionaire Building Contracting, Advanced Metal Works, Luxury Homes Real Estate, Al Mehwar Engineering Consultancy, DULSCO Group, and Innovo Build LLC.
The Labour Accommodation Authority in Abu Dhabi is also taking part through eight of its facilities. This broad participation reflects the UAE’s continued emphasis on fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment for all members of the labour community.