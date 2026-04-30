How the UAE is celebrating its workers this International Workers’ Day

MoHRE rolls out 18 initiatives across 40 locations under ‘One Family, One Nation’ theme
Dubai: The UAE is marking International Workers’ Day on May 1 with a wide range of programmes and community initiatives aimed at recognising the contribution of workers to the country’s development.
The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), has been developed in collaboration with government entities and private sector partners under the theme ‘One Family, One Nation’.
It reflects the country’s continued focus on enhancing worker wellbeing, strengthening social inclusion, and reinforcing a culture of appreciation.
This year’s programme has included 18 celebratory initiatives taking place across 40 locations throughout the UAE.
"These efforts are aimed at advancing the already pioneering work environment, reinforcing workers’ standing, spearheading a comprehensive social protection umbrella, and driving forward the UAE’s humanitarian journey in every field, including the labour market, in addition to elevating the level of partnerships among all entities and enhancing awareness among them," said MoHRE.
Sports activities form a key part of the celebrations. A cricket tournament has been organised in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with workers competing in teams in a festive atmosphere.
The event has also been set to feature raffle draws and an awards ceremony for the winning teams.
In Dubai, the Dubai Sports Council has been working with MoHRE to host a Workers’ Race in the Meydan area.
Beyond sports, MoHRE will also conduct visits to workers at their workplaces and labour accommodations in more than 10 locations in the UAE.
Teams will distribute gifts and engage directly with workers to check on their wellbeing and express appreciation for their contributions.
In partnership with the Majid Al Futtaim Group, workers in shopping centres will also be celebrated across the country.
Additionally, MoHRE will implement a ‘Welcome to the UAE’ event at Dubai International Airport.
Newly arrived workers will receive gifts in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, demonstrating the UAE’s message of inclusivity from the moment they enter the country.
Moreover, MoHRE will hold virtual workshops in coordination with Emirates Health Services to enhance workers' awareness.
"MoHRE strives to enhance workers’ awareness and broaden their understanding of their rights, health and safety standards, as well as the regulations and laws implemented in the UAE, all while reinforcing the progress made in terms of digital transformation," stated the ministry.
Meanwhile, MoHRE has recorded a "remarkable turnout" from workers, highlighting their trust in the ministry and the UAE’s continued engagement with them throughout the year.
The events have been designed to provide workers with opportunities to interact with officials in a positive and social environment, fostering values of creativity, integration, equality, and tolerance.
Last year, similar celebrations have been organised by MoHRE and its partners saw participation from more than one million workers across the UAE, underscoring the scale and significance of the country’s approach to recognising its workforce.