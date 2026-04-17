Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation: Regional developments have no impact on private sector jobs

UAE labour market remains stable as MOHRE reports uninterrupted operations
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has affirmed the continued stability of the labour market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the uninterrupted continuity of business operations despite ongoing regional developments.
This reflects the strength and diversity of the UAE economy, its ability to maintain balance and sustainability under all circumstances, and the effectiveness of the partnership between the public and private sectors in achieving sustainable development.
In a press statement, the Ministry said:
“The continuity of business operations in the labour market is reflected in the data from the Wage Protection System (WPS), which indicates that private sector establishments continue to pay employees’ wages on time through the system.
"This demonstrates compliance across various economic sectors with legal obligations, as well as confidence in the sustainability of economic growth and in government policies and initiatives that support business continuity under all conditions.
"This is further enabled by an advanced legislative environment and a digital infrastructure that allows flexibility in performing job tasks for private sector employees.”
The Ministry also confirmed that it continues to monitor wage payments regularly to ensure compliance through the Wage Protection System, in cooperation with the Central Bank.
The system covers approximately 99% of private sector employees, and no significant change has been recorded in compliance rates despite current conditions.
Regarding operational performance indicators, Ministry data showed continued stability in workflow. Approximately 2.3 million transactions were processed in March alone, bringing the total number of transactions completed in the first quarter of 2026 to around 7 million—reflecting uninterrupted operations.
The Ministry’s customer service centers also recorded high levels of engagement, handling more than 4 million interactions through call centers, in addition to providing 1.5 million consultations via legal advisory centers in 22 languages. This demonstrates the readiness of support channels and the continued efficient delivery of services.
These indicators collectively confirm the continuity of operations at high efficiency, with no noticeable impact on performance levels.
The Ministry continues to proactively monitor labour market indicators in coordination with its partners to ensure sustainability and enhance market readiness.
The Ministry emphasized that regional developments have not affected job stability in the private sector, noting that current legislation enables flexible work models, including remote work, allowing businesses to adapt to various operational conditions.
Indicators show that the majority of private sector establishments continue to operate from their usual workplaces.
The Ministry also praised the strategic partnership between the public and private sectors, which contributes to creating stable and safe working environments, supports sustainable economic growth, and promotes the creation of high-quality job opportunities aligned with the country’s future vision.
In the same context, several UAE-based companies affirmed their commitment to maintaining jobs and not reducing salaries, stressing that employee stability remains a top priority regardless of challenges.
The private sector continues to operate efficiently and consistently, supported by a flexible work system and advanced digital infrastructure that ensures uninterrupted services, enhances responsiveness and operational accuracy, and is reinforced by a transparent and disclosure-driven environment — boosting investor confidence and underscoring the resilience of the national economy.
The UAE’s private sector continues to operate with efficiency and stability, with business activities proceeding without interruption, supported by a flexible regulatory environment.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the continuity of business operations and the resilience of the labour market despite regional developments, alongside commitments to increasing Emiratisation, raising salaries for UAE nationals in the private sector, and ensuring sustained investment and growth across all sectors.
Business Continuity: Reports indicate that the private sector is operating at full efficiency and regularity, with all economic sectors continuing their roles without disruption.
Resilience in Facing Challenges: Business leaders have demonstrated high flexibility and readiness to address any sudden regional challenges.
Denial of Restrictions: The Ministry of Economy and official entities have denied rumors regarding restrictions on capital movement or investors.
Growth in Emiratisation: New Emiratisation targets have been set at 2% annually for skilled jobs in companies with 50 or more employees, aiming to reach 10% by 2026.
Government Support: The UAE government has introduced programs to support labour market stability, including the “Nafis” program for employing UAE nationals and ensuring workforce stability.
These indicators collectively reinforce confidence in the UAE economy and highlight its preparedness amid regional fluctuations.