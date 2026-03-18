UAE ensures labour market stability with new measures to support business continuity

UAE implements measures to ensure stable labour market amid regional changes
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed that the UAE labour market continues to operate with stability and efficiency, despite ongoing regional developments.
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In statements shared through its official channels, the ministry said private sector companies across all economic sectors are continuing their operations normally. It noted that the country’s labour market is supported by a clear legal framework, flexible policies and government initiatives aimed at maintaining sustainable growth.
Officials said these factors help ensure business continuity and strengthen confidence among investors and companies. The ministry added that the UAE remains an attractive destination for employment and investment due to its stable business environment and advanced digital services.
Four precautionary measures
As part of efforts to maintain stability, the ministry announced the implementation of four regulatory and precautionary measures in coordination with relevant government entities.
These include continuous monitoring of work sites and worker accommodation facilities, as well as ensuring compliance with occupational health and safety standards. The ministry is also increasing awareness campaigns on official guidelines and strengthening communication channels with workers to receive feedback and respond to inquiries quickly.
The ministry said these steps are aimed at protecting workers, supporting companies and maintaining safe working environments across the country.
Digital services support market efficiency
The ministry highlighted the role of digital government services in improving labour market management. Through smart platforms, employers and employees can complete transactions smoothly and in less time. This helps speed up procedures, improve transparency and reduce administrative effort.
Officials noted that the use of digital systems contributes to higher efficiency in service delivery and supports the competitiveness of the UAE in attracting global talent.
Strong legal framework
According to the ministry, the precautionary measures are based on an integrated legislative system that protects workers’ rights and promotes stable employment conditions. This framework helps ensure that businesses can continue operating while maintaining safe workplaces.
The ministry also said that a flexible work ecosystem and high operational readiness across sectors have supported the steady performance of the labour market. Transparency and regular communication with stakeholders have also helped strengthen trust among employers and employees.
Private sector role
Officials stressed that the private sector continues to play a key role in supporting the national economy. Companies across the UAE are maintaining production and service activities, contributing to economic growth and development.
The ministry reaffirmed that business continuity is the result of coordinated efforts between government entities and the private sector. It added that ongoing monitoring and proactive measures will continue to ensure labour market stability under different circumstances.
The UAE labour market, the ministry said, remains resilient and capable of adapting to changes while maintaining a safe and supportive environment for workers and employers alike.