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How Dubai is preparing Emiratis for future finance jobs through this new partnership

Agreement focuses on skills, training, and job readiness for banking, fintech sectors

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The move aligns with national objectives to advance qualitative Emiratisation and strengthen the labour market
The move aligns with national objectives to advance qualitative Emiratisation and strengthen the labour market
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Dubai: A new partnership between the Emirates Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) and the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) has been formed to boost the pipeline of Emirati talent entering the financial and banking sectors, with a focus on practical skills and long-term career growth.

The two entities have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance coordination in training, qualification, and employment of UAE nationals, in line with the country’s Emiratisation goals.

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Why this matters

The agreement has come as the UAE pushes to deepen Emiratisation in high-value industries, particularly finance, one of the pillars of Dubai’s economy.

With changes driven by digital transformation, financial institutions are increasingly seeking candidates equipped with specialised and technical skills.

Given this, the collaboration has been eyed to help bridge the gap between education and employment by aligning training programmes more closely with real market needs.

What the agreement includes

Under the agreement, EHRDC and EIF will both design and deliver tailored training programmes that match the specific requirements of banks and financial firms.

These programmes will centre on practical and job-ready skills, specialised roles in banking and finance, and pathways for sustainable professional development.

Moreover, the initiative will support existing initiatives such as the ‘Tomouh Dubai’ programme, which focuses on empowering national talents.

How it supports Dubai’s economic goals

In a statement, Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, deputy chairman of EHRDC and director general of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, has noted that the partnership shows the integration of Emiratis into strategic industries.

"The agreement marks a key step in equipping national talents with skills and practical expertise to take up specialised roles in this sector. This aligns with the national directives and EHRDC’s vision to boost the participation of national talents in different key industries, contributing to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to build a prosperous and sustainable knowledge-based economy,” said Al Falasi.

For his part, Marwan Al Mheiri, general manager of EIF, has highlighted that the collaboration will provide hands-on training to prepare Emiratis for a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

"This initiative reflects the institute’s ongoing commitment to nurturing and advancing national talents by providing them with the specialised knowledge and practical capabilities needed in today’s dynamic financial landscape," stated Al Mheiri.

Additionally, he has emphasised that investing in national talent is key to maintaining Dubai’s competitiveness as a global financial hub.

The bigger picture

The new partnership has represented a "strategic step" towards aligning workforce development with labour market demands. This is to ensure that Emiratis are ready to take on specialised, high-value roles as the financial sector continues to develop.

By strengthening collaboration, Dubai is positioning itself to attract and retain skilled national talent, reinforcing the sector’s sustainability and contribution to economic growth.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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