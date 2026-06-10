UAE job fair connects 4,500 Emiratis with industrial careers

MoIAT, ADNOC-led fair exceeds job targets, boosts Emirati workforce in industry
More than 4,500 Emirati job seekers attended the Industrialists Career Exhibition 2026, which concluded at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center after two days of recruitment activities, career guidance and direct interviews with leading companies.
Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with strategic partner ADNOC, the exhibition brought together more than 70 companies from the industrial, advanced technology and services sectors participating in the UAE’s National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme.
The event offered more than 1,000 job opportunities across a range of priority sectors and facilitated thousands of direct interviews between employers and job seekers.
Officials said more than 800 candidates successfully progressed to the next stages of recruitment, reflecting strong interest from both companies and Emirati talent.
The exhibition was held in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council through the Nafis programme, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Department of Government Enablement through the Mawaheb talent hub, e&, and several sponsors and industry partners.
Hasan Jasim Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said the exhibition reflects the UAE’s efforts to turn industrial growth into meaningful career opportunities for Emiratis.
He noted that the event supports the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative by creating career pathways in future-focused industries.
Al Nowais added that this year’s edition is particularly significant as it coincides with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, highlighting the role of stable employment in improving quality of life and supporting young Emiratis.
He said the participation of more than 800 candidates in advanced recruitment stages demonstrates the success of cooperation between government entities, private companies and industry partners.
Officials highlighted the rapid growth of the UAE’s industrial sector, which continues to create demand for skilled national talent capable of supporting advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, clean energy and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.
Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said the exhibition supports efforts to connect Emiratis with sustainable careers in strategic sectors.
Meanwhile, ADIO said the event plays an important role in building the workforce needed to support the next phase of industrial growth in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.
According to organisers, the Industrialists Career Exhibition has now provided more than 5,200 job opportunities for UAE nationals since its launch in 2023, surpassing its original target of 5,000 opportunities a year ahead of schedule.
Alyazia Al Ahbabi from Al Ain said the exhibition provided a smooth recruitment experience and helped her secure a position on the same day.
Hesham Adam, a graduate from Abu Dhabi, said the event gave him valuable insight into career opportunities linked to engineering and advanced technology.
Officials said the exhibition will continue to serve as a platform connecting Emirati talent with future industries while supporting the UAE’s Emiratisation goals and long-term economic growth.