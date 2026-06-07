70 companies, 1,000 jobs in UAE: Inside MoIAT’s major Emirati employment push

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Trade and Industry at ADIO, said: “Developing UAE national talent is not only a strategic priority for ADIO, it is also essential to sustainable economic growth and the advancement of Abu Dhabi’s key sectors. At ADIO, we bring together government, industry, and education partners to create pathways that ensure Emiratis not only succeed in the industries of the future, but also lead them. Since 2025, ADIO has supported the upskilling of 371 Emiratis, and we remain committed to nurturing, attracting, and empowering exceptional local and global talent to drive Abu Dhabi’s economic ambitions forward.”