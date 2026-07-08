A notable shift, reflected both in client demand and global data is the sustained competition for high-value talent, particularly in AI, digital and emerging technologies. Several companies said that the hardest roles to fill in are AI and Machine Learning Engineers, Cloud Architects and Certified DevOps Engineers. They also reported that while general IT graduates are abundant, there is a severe shortage of deep technical specialists in AI and other tech. World Economic Forum data indicates that over 80% of businesses expect technology to fundamentally reshape operations by the end of the decade. In parallel, recent client surveys suggest that they are exploring new talent corridors beyond traditional markets, including parts of Africa, Asia, and Eastern Europe, increasingly leveraging offshore teams and gig-based talent.