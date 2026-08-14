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Alif Group: Roots in Pakistan, built in the UAE, growing across borders

Delivering audit, taxation, advisory, corporate services, tech and investment solutions

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Alif Group: Roots in Pakistan, built in the UAE, growing across borders
Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants

A business may be built in one country and grow across many, but the values shaping its journey often begin at home.

For Syed Asif Zaman, Group CEO of Alif Group, Pakistan has remained an enduring influence. Resilience, enterprise and determination have shaped his professional journey in the UAE and the Group’s expansion across international markets.

Founded in the UAE in 2014, Alif Group began with a vision to build a professional services organisation capable of growing alongside its clients. Today, it comprises nine specialised firms and more than 200 professionals across nine countries, delivering audit, taxation, advisory, corporate services, technology and investment solutions.

Under Zaman’s leadership, Alif Group has evolved from a UAE practice into a multi-jurisdictional platform. Its presence extends across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

The UAE has been central to that growth, providing an environment where enterprise is encouraged, international talent is welcomed and ambition can translate into opportunity. For Pakistani professionals and entrepreneurs, it demonstrates what becomes possible when talent and opportunity come together.

As Pakistan marks 79 years of independence, the achievements of Pakistanis worldwide are a powerful reminder of the country’s greatest strength: its people. Their contribution across professions and markets reflects their capacity to adapt, lead and create value beyond borders.

For the next generation, the opportunity is greater still: to channel Pakistan’s resilience, talent and enterprise into businesses, ideas and institutions that create lasting value and make their mark on the world.

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