Teaching children to outsmart the algorithm

UAE’s new social media rules are a start, but critical thinking begins at home
Hidden accounts, secretive messages or covert contacts are usually discovered by accident, not design. An unlocked phone or an unexpected notification may reveal a second profile, showing a child’s alter-ego unknown to their parent. This does not reflect poor parenting. Instead, it shows that secrecy solved a problem for the child, such as fear of punishment, social pressure, or a need for privacy. Addressing the underlying issue is more important than simply finding the account.
No social media law can fully address this gap.
UAE’s Cabinet Resolution No.106 of 2026 is a serious policy and deserves credit for drawing a necessary line. It sets the minimum age for a personal social media account at 15, supports that number with research into adolescent cognitive development rather than a political instinct, and requires platforms to verify age through real identity checks instead of a self-reported birthdate anyone can fake in seconds. Fifteen- and sixteen-year-olds get access with genuine constraints, including limits on contact with strangers, screen-time tools, and parental oversight features. Companies that don’t comply face fines or get blocked outright. The mistake would be assuming the line is also the destination.
A law can decide who gets to open an account, but it can’t stop what people do once inside. It might keep a 13-year-old from signing up for Instagram with her real name, but it won’t stop her from slipping into group chats or creating a secret profile. Laws act more like a vaccine than a cure: they offer a layer of protection at a certain age, which is valuable. But just as a vaccine doesn’t create an entire immune system, true resilience is built through experience, practice, and learning over time. A child’s ability to spot manipulation grows gradually, shaped by those around them, not by rules alone.
That’s the heart of this debate, even if it’s rarely named outright. We hear about digital citizenship all the time, but it’s almost never defined. It’s not just about using technology responsibly, like passing a driving test. It’s more like the wisdom a person gathers over years: knowing when to trust what’s in front of them, when to step away, and when something is built to make leaving difficult on purpose. That mattered when the internet was just a library of facts. It matters even more now that it’s become a living environment, one that studies its users and adapts to keep them inside.
Many people assume today’s teenagers are “digital natives” who just get this world because they were born into it. A teen might edit videos, manage multiple online personas, and create AI-generated images, yet still have no clue why outrage travels faster than nuance or why one video rolls into the next. Being fluent isn’t the same as truly understanding.
Ask most schools about digital education and you’ll hear about password safety, phishing scams, and maybe a slide on screen time. These are helpful, but it’s like teaching someone to swim by giving them a life vest and never letting them near the water. What young people really need is to see how these platforms are designed to work on them: that a feed is engineered to capture attention, not to support wellbeing; that the face and voice in a video might be fake; that autoplay and perfectly timed notifications are intentional, not accidental. The first question used to be “is this true?” Now, a better one is “why am I seeing this, and what is it trying to make me feel?” This shift doesn’t require a new subject squeezed into an already packed curriculum. History teaches students to compare sources. Literature shows them how to read intent. The building blocks are already in most classrooms; what’s missing is the clear connection to the feed a student scrolls through as soon as class ends. This is where the immune system grows: in the steady accumulation of small, everyday lessons in judgment, not in a single crash course on internet safety.
This matters everywhere, but especially in the UAE. The country has placed artificial intelligence at the centre of its economic future, and today’s teenagers won’t simply use it. Many will build it or govern how it’s used. That future needs young people who grew up knowing how to question a system, not ones who spent their formative years protected from one they were never taught to see clearly. None of this makes the law wrong. It makes it partial. The account that opened this piece wasn’t hidden because parental controls failed. It was hidden because something about a child’s life needed hiding, and no verification system would ask that question. Immunity like this isn’t manufactured in a lab or legislated into existence. It’s built at home, in the small moments when a child decides whether honesty or secrecy feels safer, and that decision is shaped by conversation, not surveillance.
I’ll admit my own blind spot here, since it’s directly relevant to what I’m arguing. I’m a millennial father of three daughters, all younger than me by a full generation’s worth of internet, and there are conversations between them I can’t fully follow, half in emoji, half in slang that shifts faster than I can keep pace with. It’s tempting to file that under generational noise and move on. But the harder truth might be that it’s my blind spot, not theirs. Dialogue only works as an answer to secrecy if the parent hasn’t fallen too far behind to have it in the language their child is actually speaking. Teaching children to read the internet critically can’t be a one-way obligation, handed down from adults who assume they already understand it because they were there for an earlier version. Some of us have as much catching up to do as they do.
The real test of this legislation won’t be how many 14-year-olds are kept off social media for one extra year. It will be what they know how to do once they’re on it: whether they can tell when something is trying to persuade them rather than inform them, whether they can put the phone down without being told to, and whether they still trust their own judgment in a system built to compete for it. Unlike an age threshold, that can’t be verified by software.