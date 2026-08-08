Teaching children to outsmart the algorithm

Ask most schools about digital education and you’ll hear about password safety, phishing scams, and maybe a slide on screen time. These are helpful, but it’s like teaching someone to swim by giving them a life vest and never letting them near the water. What young people really need is to see how these platforms are designed to work on them: that a feed is engineered to capture attention, not to support wellbeing; that the face and voice in a video might be fake; that autoplay and perfectly timed notifications are intentional, not accidental. The first question used to be “is this true?” Now, a better one is “why am I seeing this, and what is it trying to make me feel?” This shift doesn’t require a new subject squeezed into an already packed curriculum. History teaches students to compare sources. Literature shows them how to read intent. The building blocks are already in most classrooms; what’s missing is the clear connection to the feed a student scrolls through as soon as class ends. This is where the immune system grows: in the steady accumulation of small, everyday lessons in judgment, not in a single crash course on internet safety.