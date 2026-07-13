For example, if a user receives a text message claiming their bank account has been suspended, a phone call from someone impersonating a government official, a social media message promising a prize in exchange for personal information, a notification indicating unusual activity on a social media account, or an audio/video message that appears to be from a trusted individual, the application could immediately assess the communication for warning signs. These may include suspicious links, urgent or threatening language, requests for sensitive information, unusual login activity, unauthorized account changes, caller or sender impersonation, fake profiles, manipulated audio or video content, and other indicators commonly associated with fraud, account takeover attempts, and social engineering attacks.