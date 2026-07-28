The best holiday moments are the ones you never post

Screens can capture memories, but they should not replace living them
There was a time when holidays began the moment we stepped out of our front door. The destination mattered, of course, but the journey held equal magic. We wandered into unfamiliar streets with curiosity rather than Google Maps, stumbled upon quaint cafes without consulting ratings, and discovered breathtaking viewpoints because we happened to take the road less travelled. Every holiday was an unfolding story, written one unexpected moment at a time.
Today, many holidays seem to be written long before they begin.
Weeks before departure, itineraries are meticulously crafted. The ‘must-click’ locations are bookmarked. Restaurants are shortlisted based on five-star reviews. Shopping streets are mapped. Social media reels dictate the perfect pose at the perfect spot, often at the perfect time of day. There is little left to chance and, perhaps, little left to discover.
Somewhere along the way, our priorities appear to have shifted - from enjoying the moments to capturing them.
Walk through any airport lounge today, and families often sit together, each immersed in a different screen. During flights, travellers edit photos, respond to messages, or scroll through social media while the world outside the aircraft window goes unnoticed. On sightseeing coaches, phones are raised to record every passing landscape, and at famous landmarks, visitors often spend more time positioning themselves for the perfect photograph than simply taking in the view. We travel thousands of kilometres to experience a place yet increasingly experience it through the lens of a smartphone.
The irony is difficult to ignore. We are capturing memories that we may never revisit. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of photographs occupy our cloud storage. Videos are painstakingly recorded, edited and uploaded, only to remain unwatched months later. While our digital archives continue to grow, our actual memories of how a place felt - the crisp mountain air, the rhythm of waves against the shore, the sounds of a bustling market or the warmth of an unexpected conversation with a stranger - can quietly fade because we were never fully present to absorb them.
Technology itself is not the problem. Smartphones have transformed travel for the better in countless ways. They help us navigate unfamiliar cities, translate languages instantly, find emergency assistance, preserve precious family moments and remain connected with loved ones. Yet, as with most technologies, the challenge lies not in their existence but in how we choose to use them. When documenting an experience becomes more important than living it, we risk exchanging authentic memories for digital records.
Dining offers another telling example of this shift. Once upon a time, part of the excitement of travelling was discovering a small local restaurant by chance, trusting one's instincts and embracing the possibility that the meal might either become a delightful surprise or an amusing story to tell later. Today, many travellers hesitate to step into a restaurant without first studying ratings, reading dozens of reviews and comparing menus online. While these tools undoubtedly reduce disappointment, they also reduce spontaneity. Some of the most memorable travel experiences are born not from meticulous planning but from happy accidents - an unplanned detour, a hidden café, a recommendation from a local resident or a scenic route chosen simply because it looked inviting.
This change is perhaps most visible in family holidays. Although families spend days together, each member often remains occupied with a personal screen - sharing updates, replying to messages or curating photographs for social media. Parents photograph children, children photograph parents, and everyone photographs the scenery. Ironically, despite spending every waking hour together, there are often fewer meaningful conversations than one might expect. The holiday becomes an exercise in documenting togetherness rather than experiencing it together.
The greatest souvenirs of a memorable holiday have rarely been material objects or perfectly curated photographs. They are the stories that families continue to recount years later - the time they got hopelessly lost and stumbled upon a beautiful village, the tiny restaurant that served the most unforgettable meal of the trip, the unexpected downpour that turned into uncontrollable laughter, or the sunset they watched quietly without feeling the need to reach for a camera. These are the moments that become part of a family's shared history because they were lived wholeheartedly rather than documented obsessively.
Perhaps that is the gentle reminder many of us need as another holiday season approaches. It may not be necessary to photograph every meal, record every performance or capture every scenic viewpoint. Some moments deserve to exist only in our hearts and minds. Some experiences become richer precisely because they are uninterrupted by notifications, camera angles and the pressure to create content.
The next holiday might therefore benefit from a little less planning and a little more possibility. Leave space for serendipity. Wander down an unfamiliar street. Walk into a restaurant that has no online reviews. Put the phone away for an afternoon and simply watch the world unfold. The photographs we do take will become more meaningful, and the memories we create will almost certainly become more enduring.
After all, the true purpose of a holiday has never been to convince others that we were there. It has always been to return home carrying experiences that changed us in some small way. Long after the photographs disappear into forgotten folders and social media posts fade into history, it is the moments we genuinely lived, not merely captured, that continue to travel with us.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE