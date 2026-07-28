The best holiday moments are the ones you never post

Dining offers another telling example of this shift. Once upon a time, part of the excitement of travelling was discovering a small local restaurant by chance, trusting one's instincts and embracing the possibility that the meal might either become a delightful surprise or an amusing story to tell later. Today, many travellers hesitate to step into a restaurant without first studying ratings, reading dozens of reviews and comparing menus online. While these tools undoubtedly reduce disappointment, they also reduce spontaneity. Some of the most memorable travel experiences are born not from meticulous planning but from happy accidents - an unplanned detour, a hidden café, a recommendation from a local resident or a scenic route chosen simply because it looked inviting.