Why are people romanticising ordinary life? The quiet trend making everyday moments feel special

From grocery shopping to matcha runs, more people are finding joy in everyday routines.
If you’ve ever caught yourself plating breakfast as if you’re hosting a brunch, lighting a candle before answering emails, or taking the scenic route home just because the sunset looked too good to miss, you’re not alone.
Across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, millions of people are embracing what has become known as the “romanticise your life” mindset — finding beauty in the small, ordinary moments that often go unnoticed. A morning coffee isn’t just caffeine anymore, it’s a ritual. Grocery shopping becomes a solo date. Folding laundry is accompanied by jazz music, fresh linen spray and golden-hour sunlight streaming through the window.
In a world that constantly encourages us to chase bigger achievements, more productivity and the next milestone, many are intentionally slowing down and celebrating the lives they’re already living.
A few years ago, social media was filled with “main character energy” videos, encouraging people to imagine themselves as the star of their own film. While the trend hasn’t disappeared, it has evolved into something quieter and arguably more sustainable.
Instead of extravagant lifestyles or expensive experiences, today’s content celebrates ordinary routines.
Think handwritten grocery lists, watering houseplants, baking banana bread from scratch, taking evening walks without headphones, reading before bed instead of scrolling, or simply watching the rain from a café window.
The message is simple: your life doesn’t have to be extraordinary to feel meaningful.
Life has become increasingly fast-paced. Between endless notifications, packed schedules and the pressure to constantly achieve more, many people are experiencing burnout.
Romanticising everyday life offers the opposite.
Rather than waiting for holidays, promotions or major life events to feel happy, people are learning to appreciate the present.
It’s less about pretending life is perfect and more about noticing the moments that already are.
Ironically, social media, the same place often blamed for comparison culture, is also helping popularise slower living.
Creators now post videos with captions like, “Come with me while I reset my apartment,” or “A quiet Tuesday morning in my life.” There are no luxury holidays or designer shopping hauls. Instead, viewers watch someone make soup, tidy their room, journal or cycle to work.
The appeal lies in their relatability.
These videos remind viewers that a fulfilling life isn’t necessarily built from once-in-a-lifetime experiences. It’s often made up of hundreds of tiny moments stitched together.
The trend has found its own rhythm in the UAE.
It might look like grabbing karak before work, watching the sunrise over the desert, taking an evening walk along the corniche, wandering through an art exhibition in Alserkal Avenue, browsing a weekend pop-up market, or stopping by a neighbourhood café simply to read a few chapters of a book.
As temperatures cool later in the year, simple pleasures return: beach walks at sunset, outdoor fitness classes, picnics in the park and late-night conversations under the stars.
Many residents are also embracing hobbies that encourage slowing down, from pottery workshops and painting classes to baking, embroidery and flower arranging, activities that prioritise the process rather than the result.
Despite the aesthetic videos, romanticising your life isn’t about making everything look picture-perfect.
Some days the kitchen will be messy. The coffee will spill. The commute will be stressful.
The idea isn’t to ignore life’s challenges but to find moments of beauty despite them.
That could mean buying yourself fresh flowers after a difficult week, calling a friend during a walk, putting your phone away during dinner or taking five extra minutes to enjoy your morning tea instead of rushing through it.
These aren’t grand gestures.
They’re small reminders that life is happening now, not just during milestones.
Perhaps that’s why the trend continues to resonate.
It doesn’t require money, a passport or a complete lifestyle makeover. It simply asks people to pay closer attention.
Because sometimes, the most memorable parts of life aren’t the once-a-year holidays or the major achievements.
They’re the smell of fresh coffee in the morning, the familiar route home, laughter during dinner with family, the sound of rain against the window or the feeling of a cool evening breeze after a long summer day.
In a culture that often celebrates the extraordinary, romanticising ordinary life is a quiet reminder that happiness doesn’t always arrive with fireworks.
Sometimes, it looks like Tuesday.