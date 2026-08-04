The vocalist was seen on the floor, urging the cameraman to look away
It wasn't a wrong step or a forgotten lyric that had ARMY buzzing after BTS' recent Arirang concert, it was what happened in the gaps between songs.
Fans watching the show, both online and offline, noticed something wasn't quite right with Jimin. As the performance wore on, the singer appeared visibly affected by the intense heat and humidity blanketing the outdoor stage. In one moment, he was seen on the floor, gesturing to a cameraman, apparently asking for the camera to be pointed elsewhere as he tried to compose himself.
The subtle exchange didn't stay subtle for long. Clips of the moment spread rapidly across social media, with fans voicing concern that Jimin may have been battling heat exhaustion even as he continued performing.
Immediately, his bandmates responded. RM and Jin were spotted repeatedly checking in on Jimin between numbers, making sure he was holding up before the show rolled on.
The gestures were small, but for long-time followers of the group, they spoke volumes.
"For many fans, those moments perfectly captured BTS' long-standing bond off stage," one social media post read, echoing a sentiment that quickly caught on across fan forums.
Despite clearly feeling the strain, Jimin didn't scale back. He pushed through some of the night's most demanding choreography, singing live through intricate routines that left onlookers marvelling at his endurance.
Tributes to his work ethic soon flooded timelines. "Heat and humidity got to Jimin. Joon and Jin checked on him, but he kept giving everything on the stage... the biggest professional he is," one fan wrote.
Others took the moment as a chance to spell out just how punishing Jimin's role in BTS actually is, high-tempo, near-continuous choreography that spikes body temperature and oxygen demand right as he's expected to hit difficult high notes, all while controlling his breathing under serious physical stress.
The episode is just part of a broader conversation among fans about the toll large-scale outdoor concerts take on K-pop performers, particularly in sweltering, humid conditions.
Rather than dwelling only on Jimin's visible struggle, many fans turned their praise toward RM and Jin, commending them for looking out for their bandmate quietly and without fuss. The concern from his teammates and Jimin's own refusal to give anything less than a full performance became one of the most talked-about threads from the entire concert.
The clips may have sparked worry, but they also reinforced something ARMY has long admired about Jimin, his refusal to hold back, no matter the conditions.