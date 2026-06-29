This isn’t new territory for BTS, either. Over the years, the group has occasionally “scolded” ARMY in their own soft-spoken way during lives, whether it’s asking for more thoughtful questions beyond repetitive marriage proposals, or gently calling out predictable fan prompts. V once urged fans to move beyond the usual “Yoongi marry me” loop, while RM has also openly questioned some of the odd or repetitive fan comments, even joking that things had gotten “weird.” In fact, RM has also told fans off for repeatedly calling for other members during his Weverse Live, as well.