BTS is a little tired of hearing the same requests on Weverse Live
BTS are usually all smiles, inside jokes, and a whole lot of affection when they hop onto Weverse Live, patiently answering ARMY questions, laughing along, and occasionally bracing themselves for the never-ending 'Yoongi marry me', chorus that somehow refuses to retire. They do join in the fun… most of the time. Sometimes, though, even BTS look like they’re laughing through mild emotional exhaustion.
But the recurring theme that consistently tests their patience: It’s the insistence that they speak English on command during live sessions.
While Suga has bluntly shut it down with a simple “No,” J-Hope has taken the softer route, reminding fans that he’s still learning and not fully fluent yet.
Recently, it was Jungkook’s turn to address it again during a Weverse Live—and he did so with politeness and charm. When comments asking him to “speak English” kept popping up, Jungkook paused to respond directly, gently pushing back on the demand. In essence, he reminded fans that he’s learning, he understands them just fine, and communication doesn’t need to be forced into one language to work. Other fans supported him and wrote, "Stop forcing BTS to speak English."
At one point, he even flipped the sentiment back with a playful but pointed suggestion: if anything, fans could try learning Korean too, because mutual understanding, after all, goes both ways. He added that he’s studying English at his own pace and asked fans not to rush or pressure him.
But that wasn’t the only moment from the live that got people talking.
During the same session, Jungkook noticed comments telling him to go to sleep. "Honestly, I probably won’t feel sleepy until around 2. That’s just how I’ve always been. It’s normal for me. I’m not pushing myself too hard. I’m staying up because I want to. I truly appreciate your concern, and I’m genuinely okay. So please refrain from saying things like, 'Go to bed soon.' I’m fine. Really, I’m fine."
This isn’t new territory for BTS, either. Over the years, the group has occasionally “scolded” ARMY in their own soft-spoken way during lives, whether it’s asking for more thoughtful questions beyond repetitive marriage proposals, or gently calling out predictable fan prompts. V once urged fans to move beyond the usual “Yoongi marry me” loop, while RM has also openly questioned some of the odd or repetitive fan comments, even joking that things had gotten “weird.” In fact, RM has also told fans off for repeatedly calling for other members during his Weverse Live, as well.