'Lock in for BTS': South Korea’s World Cup dreams hang by a thread after suffering 1-0 loss to South Africa

The buzz comes after a previous South Korea game against Mexico, when social media was filled with memes linking the team to BTS’s well-known affection for the country. The group’s memorable visit, including massive concerts that drew more than 50,000 fans and a widely shared appearance at the National Palace, had already turned BTS into a recurring talking point throughout the tournament coverage. One popular joke that ran through the match was, how would BTS choose between South Korea and Mexico?