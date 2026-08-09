South Korea Football Association apologises as sex scandal deepens crisis

Japan Football Association (JFA) has launched an investigation into allegations
South Korea’s embattled football association has apologised for a series of controversies, including allegations of unfair practices in the appointment of head coach Hong Myung-bo and claims that foreign referees were provided with sexual entertainment.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) has faced mounting criticism since South Korea’s disappointing World Cup campaign, with the team eliminated in the group stage despite entering the tournament with high expectations surrounding a so-called “golden generation” led by captain Son Heung-min.
Hong resigned as head coach immediately after South Korea suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by South Africa, a result that confirmed their early exit from the tournament.
However, Hong’s departure did little to ease public anger. Instead, it intensified scrutiny over his appointment, which had already raised questions about the KFA’s hiring process.
The controversy deepened after local media reported last week that the KFA had provided foreign referees with sexual entertainment in 2011 and 2012. The reports cited findings from a 2016 government audit that had not previously been made public.
“We sincerely apologise for the deep disappointment and concern caused by the various controversies surrounding the association in the wake of the 2026 World Cup,” the KFA said in a statement published on its website on Saturday.
Meanwhile, The Japan Football Association (JFA) has launched an investigation into allegations that four referees were provided with “sexual services” by the Korea Football Association (KFA), a source familiar with the matter said Sunday.
South Korean media reported Friday that around 10 foreign referees who officiated seven matches in South Korea between 2011 and 2012 were taken to massage parlours in Seoul, Ulsan and other cities. The bills were reportedly paid using KFA corporate credit cards.
According to the source, the JFA is committed to making the findings of its investigation public once the probe is completed.
Acknowledging the growing backlash, the governing body said it found itself “in a truly deplorable situation” and admitted that it had “lost sight of our fundamental role”.
The apology from KFA came after police raided its headquarters as part of an investigation into the appointment of Hong, 57, a former South Korea defender who starred at the 2002 World Cup on home soil.
Questions over Hong’s appointment had been raised since he took charge in 2024, but the scrutiny intensified after South Korea failed to advance from the group stage.
South Korean lawmakers summoned Hong, along with current and former KFA officials, to a parliamentary hearing on July 30. They questioned the officials about the recruitment process as well as Hong’s annual salary.
The KFA then faced another major controversy following allegations that foreign referees had been provided with sexual entertainment during visits to South Korea in 2011 and 2012.
A 2016 government audit, details of which were reported by local broadcaster JTBC, found that the KFA had provided “inappropriate hospitality” on eight occasions to foreign referees and officials.
The findings have since triggered a fresh wave of anger, with social media users circulating lists of foreign referees who officiated South Korea matches during the period in question.
In its apology, the KFA said many people within the organisation had been “unaware” of the incidents but stopped short of denying that they had taken place.
“The association wishes to make clear that such improper conduct … is no longer taking place,” it said.