'Unacceptable outcome': South Korea rocked by World Cup exit as backlash mounts and Son Heung-min apologises

Son Heung-min promised to restore support and win back 'love' from the public
South Korea’s World Cup campaign has ended in abrupt disappointment, triggering a wave of anger at home and forcing some of the biggest names in the setup into public apology and resignation.
The national team bowed out before the knockout rounds after failing to finish among the eight best third-placed sides, despite still being in contention going into their final group match. A 1-0 defeat to lower-ranked South Africa proved decisive, leaving South Korea stuck on two losses and one win in Group A, behind Mexico and South Africa, and short of the numbers needed to progress under the expanded tournament format.
Much of the scrutiny has centred on the decision to leave captain Son Heung-min on the bench for the first half of the must-win clash. With qualification still within reach at kick-off, South Korea needed at least a draw, but by the time Son was introduced after the break, they were already trailing. The forward’s late involvement could not shift the momentum, and the team’s elimination was confirmed days later once results elsewhere closed off the third-place route.
In the aftermath, Son moved quickly to address supporters, issuing an emotional apology on social media as criticism intensified. “I honestly don't know where to begin. I can't pretend nothing happened, and I don't want to run away from reality,” he wrote on Instagram. He added: “First and foremost, I want to offer my sincerest apologies to the people of South Korea and to all the fans who have supported and loved our national football team.” Reflecting the sense of disbelief within the squad, he admitted: “To be honest, even now, it is not easy to accept this reality.”
Son, who turns 34 next month and is widely expected to be nearing the final stretch of his international career, insisted he would try to restore trust with supporters rather than speak about the future. “Rather than try to express everything in words now, I will do everything I can, from where I stand, to win back the hearts of the South Korean people and football fans,” he said. “I will fight with everything I have to bring joy to you again.”
Public reaction in South Korea has been swift and unforgiving. Fans, analysts, and political figures have all questioned both selection decisions and broader team management, with calls for accountability growing louder after the early exit became official.
Pressure soon reached head coach Hong Myung-bo, who stepped down on Sunday, taking responsibility for the campaign’s failure. “Over the past two years I asked myself the same question whenever I had to make important decisions, select players or prepare for training session and matches: ‘Is this the right choice for Korean football?’” Hong told reporters in Mexico, according to Yonhap News Agency. “I can not say every decision has been the right one, but I can tell you that I have made every decision with Korean football in mind.”
"Even though I am leaving the national team, I am not abandoning Korean football altogether," Hong said. "I will cheer for the national team from the bottom of my heart and hope that the team will be trusted and loved by the people once again."
According to the BBC, Hong’s tenure had been controversial from the outset, with sections of the fanbase questioning his appointment due to his close ties within the football establishment and South Korea’s failure to advance during his previous stint as coach. His decision-making during the tournament, including the benching of Son in a decisive match, only intensified criticism.
The backlash extended beyond supporters. The national fan group Red Devils issued a scathing statement demanding accountability, while political pressure also mounted. President Lee Jae Myung criticised what he described as structural failings in selection and leadership, saying the outcome reflected deeper issues in how decisions were made within the system.
“When loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence, and incompetent people are appointed to leadership positions, the outcome is all but inevitable,” Lee had written. “I offer my deepest apologies to the public for the profound disappointment caused by this unacceptable outcome. We will move swiftly to reform sports administration to ensure that nothing like this happens again."
On the pitch, South Korea’s numbers tell a stark story: two defeats and a single victory across three matches, a record that proved insufficient even under the expanded 48-team format, which allows eight third-placed teams to progress. Their fate was sealed not only by their own loss to South Africa but also by results elsewhere that left them outside the qualification threshold.
As the dust settles, the focus has shifted from elimination to uncertainty. Son has not confirmed whether he will continue with the national team, while the coaching position is once again vacant and under intense scrutiny. What remains clear is that South Korea’s early exit has opened a wider reckoning over leadership, selection, and direction at the highest level of the game.