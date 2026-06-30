'Unacceptable outcome': South Korea rocked by World Cup exit as backlash mounts and Son Heung-min apologises

In the aftermath, Son moved quickly to address supporters, issuing an emotional apology on social media as criticism intensified. “I honestly don't know where to begin. I can't pretend nothing happened, and I don't want to run away from reality,” he wrote on Instagram. He added: “First and foremost, I want to offer my sincerest apologies to the people of South Korea and to all the fans who have supported and loved our national football team.” Reflecting the sense of disbelief within the squad, he admitted: “To be honest, even now, it is not easy to accept this reality.”