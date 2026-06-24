Fans woke up at 4 am and stayed in queue for hours, only to walk away disappointed
“Is the line moving?”
“The stick figure is at the same place.”
“It has been three hours, how has he not moved?”
Such were the conversations, during the booking of BTS Arirang tickets for Bangkok. Most ARMY’s assumed that it would be the most affordable option as Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Manila might stretch their wallet. Clearly, the rest of the ARMY world thought so too.
13-year-old Dubai-based Aheli Patekar recalls the excitement of waking up early at 4 am in the hope of joining the digital queue early. After watching J-Hope in Bangkok last year, she assumed that getting the tickets wouldn’t be such a bloodbath. “It was very strange. For Bangkok queue, we couldn’t even the number of people ahead of us. At one point, I thought there was something wrong with our internet. By 11 am, I got in, but no tickets.”
Patekar hasn’t completely given up hope, nevertheless. “Just praying someone gives away a ticket, and I can get. I’ve waited for five years to see OT7.”
Dubai-based Nishitha Rachel isn’t new to the ticketing war as she says. “I was able to secure tickets to two BTS members solo concerts and Seventeen’s concert as well. But ticketing for BTS left me very stressed.”
She too, like Patekar, woke up at 4 am to start queuing, and was unable to secure tickets. “Thankfully another friend helped secure one ticket for me. But this experience humbled me and also made me notice how many scammers and scalpers were around. It’s ridiculous how much they’re re-selling the tickets for, which true fans were struggling to get,” she adds, hoping that actual fans are able to secure tickets somehow, to watch the concert.
On the other hand, 14-year-old Diya Sinha was overjoyed that an ally offered her a ticket through her friend: And then the person vanished completely, without ever giving her the ticket.
As ARMY members scrambled to secure seats for BTS' long-awaited reunion tour, scammers have seized the opportunity. Across Southeast Asia, complaints have surged as fraudsters target fans with promises of guaranteed tickets, queue-jumping services and VIP packages that never materialise.
According to BBC, In Thailand, 126 fans have filed complaints after allegedly being duped by individuals claiming they could secure places in ticket queues. Singapore Police have reported at least 62 cases involving BTS concert tickets since June 1, with losses exceeding S$68,000. In Malaysia, authorities have recorded 41 reports linked to BTS ticket scams, with victims collectively losing close to RM96,000.
The schemes are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Scammers have infiltrated fan groups and social media platforms, offering what appear to be legitimate tickets at attractive prices. Some even provide convincing-looking proof of purchase and documentation to reassure buyers before disappearing once payment is made.
Across Asia, ticket demand has far exceeded supply, leaving countless fans stuck in virtual queues for hours only to come away empty-handed, an imbalance that scammers are now exploiting in real time.
For those determined not to miss out, the search for tickets quickly expanded beyond one city, and often beyond one country.
Meanwhile, Andrea d’souza decided to keep all her options open. Admitting she lost the ticket war, she says, “I managed to secure tickets for London Day 2 through friends. Pre-sale and general sale day involved cousins staying in queues, and sadly tickets were sold out by the time we got through.
Nevertheless, some like Dubai-based Lausanne Seyfferdt have a success story. “As soon as they opened up the pre-registration for membership holders for Singapore, I registered my Weverse ID. It was simple and easy to do that. Then it was a matter of waiting until the tickets were opened for sale.”
She woke up at 6 am, and kept her card ready next to her before the digital battle begun. “The countdown began and I was very scared to refresh, because they always say, do not refresh or you get kicked out. While waiting, I saw at the bottom you can open multiple tabs if there are multiple days, so I did. “Then there was the shock of seeing 80,000 in line, and in another tab, 40,000.”
As the numbers reduced, she finally got to choose her ticket.
BTS kicked off their Arirang tour earlier this year, and after taking over the US, they are setting off for Europe and later this year, Asia.
So, here are a few tips for future ticketing wars (let's all wish a UAE concert happens)
Even seasoned fans slip up here:
Logging in late (a classic tragedy)
Not having membership number ready
Refreshing too aggressively and disrupting queue flow
Panic-exiting when queue numbers look impossible
Hesitating too long at seat selection
Ticketing rewards decisiveness, not hesitation.
Have you registered? Double-check that you've registered for every city you're interested in.
Many ARMYs are buying tickets across multiple countries. Confirm the ticketing time in your local time zone well in advance.
You may not be able to enter the actual queue hours beforehand, but be online early. Make sure you're logged into platforms such as Live Nation or the official ticketing site, and verify that everything is working properly.
For some sales, many ARMYs were awake by 4:30. Yes, that's the commitment you need.
Seeing 50,000, 80,000 or even more people ahead of you can feel devastating. Stay in line anyway.
Many fans have secured tickets despite enormous queue positions because not everyone completes a purchase, some carts expire and additional inventory may become available.
This is probably the biggest lesson, as a seasoned ARMY told me. If you finally reach the seating map and most sections show 'unavailable,' don't assume it's over. Seats frequently reappear when payment attempts fail or reservations time out.
Refresh carefully if allowed, keep trying different sections and stay patient.
Ticketing can feel like a solo mission, but having friends in group chats sharing updates, tips and encouragement makes a huge difference. There were four of us waiting and trying to secure tickets, and one did get through, whew.
Sometimes they spot opportunities you miss. Sometimes they secure tickets for each other. Either way, community matters. You've got ARMY right behind you when you say so.
Fans chasing high-demand concerts are often targeted by scammers exploiting urgency and FOMO. To stay safe:
Only buy from official sources: Always use verified ticketing platforms or the artist’s official partners. Avoid “DM sellers” or third-party accounts on social media.
Be wary of urgency tactics: Messages like “last ticket,” “instant deal,” or “must pay now” are classic pressure tricks used to stop you from verifying details.
Never pay via personal accounts: Legitimate platforms won’t ask for transfers to personal bank accounts, crypto wallets, or gift cards.
Avoid screenshots as proof: Fake “booking confirmations” and edited ticket PDFs are commonly used in scams.
Check seller history carefully: Even fan accounts can be hacked or impersonated. Newly created accounts or no verifiable history are major red flags.
Don’t trust queue-jumping offers: Services claiming to “secure guaranteed tickets” or “skip the queue” are almost always fraudulent.
If it feels rushed, pause: Scammers rely on panic. Taking even a few minutes to verify can prevent major losses.