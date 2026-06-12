BTS turns 13: Tracks that became memories—ARMY’s most replayed Bangtan anthems

Ahead of BTS's 13th anniversary debut, here's looking at their best songs and some
It all began with No More Dream. Back in 2013, a group of seven boys with spiky haircuts, chains and tees made danced as if their lives depended on it, because at the time, it almost did. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V saw only 200 people at the time: They never quite imagined that one day, they would sell out stadium after stadium across the globe, that fans would be fighting for their tickets after waiting in digital queues from 4 am, or that they would see a wave of lightsticks dazzle an entire arena into quiet.
13 years on, countless ‘eras’, a hiatus and military service later, the power of BTS has only compounded, as evident from 50,000 fans gathering to see them in Mexico, or them just headling FIFA 2026. Their musical styles might be different from the tough hip-hop touch of No More Dream or the wistful vocals of Run, or Spring Day to the raw, metallic fusion of Arirang in 2026.
As they approach FESTA, here’s looking back at some of their most memorable songs. It’s a difficult call, but we managed. (The songs are not in order of ranking)
Swim
Swim, swim, this is how it all begins…A song that begins with Jungkook’s wistful vocals, before moving to Jimin and then RM’s rap. A moving song filled with a touch of bittersweet angst, Jungkook’s bridge So easy/ don’t make it so hard/ Nights like these I just want to get lost…before the chorus is one of the most memorable parts of the song, before V takes over with ‘I just want to dive’, and then Suga’s rap.
Swim is a dreamy, mid-tempo pop track that brings together atmospheric synths, gentle percussion and layered vocals with BTS's signature mix of singing and rap. Rather than relying on a dramatic beat drop, the song unfolds gradually, building its emotional weight through airy production, melodic harmonies and introspective verses. The arrangement feels fluid and immersive, fitting for a song built around the imagery of diving and driftin, —while RM and Suga's rap sections add texture and contrast to the vocal-heavy chorus.
Built on punchy beats, swagger-filled rap verses and an addictive hook, the track thrives on controlled chaos. The production is bold and kinetic, with hip-hop bravado and an almost futuristic edge that makes it impossible to sit still. The accompanying video only amplifies that energy, matching the song's relentless momentum frame for frame.
The song spins chaos from the get-go, and the video just drives the point further. We don’t stop, ride…you know how I do, do, do…the entire song is such a fun bop and earworm. And then there’s RM verse, where he does some smooth dancing (how’s that for the folks who said that he can’t dance?). Hit em up like pop, fear me not, fear me not, he says as he practically moonwalks across the floor.
BTS mocks people for their ‘yolo (you only live once) attitudes, and looks good while doing it. Taking potshots at being just splurging their money at every party that they can, the boys also pull out some snarky dance moves and cheeky expressions while they’re at it. The song is uilt on a playful, carnival-like hip-hop beat that enjoys bouncy trap percussion, brass-like synth stabs and a looping, chant-heavy hook that makes the track instantly addictive. The production is deliberately minimal in structure but high in energy, relying on repetition and rhythmic bounce rather than dense layering. The beat has a slightly ironic, almost cartoonish brightness to it, which contrasts with BTS’s sharp rap delivery and gives the song its tongue-in-cheek edge. Vocal ad-libs, shouted refrains and call-and-response sections add to the chaotic, party-like feel, while the underlying rhythm keeps everything tightly locked in.
They call me Bapsae!
The song grabs you by the throat in the beginning itself: The band hits out at ‘boomer culture’, describing the younger generation working themselves into the ground, and it is still not enough. Meanwhile, those with silver spoons keep walking away with opportunities, and others keep getting blamed for ‘not chasing hard enough’. Baepsae is driven by a gritty, punchy hip-hop beat built on snapping percussion, deep bass hits and a sharp, stuttering rhythm that gives the track its restless energy. The turns into a stripped-back, almost abrasive texture, allowing the rhythm and rap delivery to stay front and centre without much melodic distraction.
There’s a constant sense of propulsion in the instrumental, fast hi-hats, tight drum programming and abrupt rhythmic shifts that mirror the song’s biting tone. The hook is chant-like and repetitive, designed to hit hard rather than soar, while the beat occasionally breaks into syncopated patterns that keep the momentum slightly off-balance and urgent. Jungkook’s voice is almost uncrecognisable at the end, as he mocks, You must be kidding me, you must be kidding me!
A song that somehow spells hope. This one is built on a warm, luminous pop arrangement that blends shimmering synths, soft electronic textures and a steady, mid-tempo pulse. The production is clean and expansive rather than heavy, allowing the melody to breathe with a sense of openness. Gentle piano lines and layered harmonies give the track a glowing, almost starlit quality, while the chorus lifts into a fuller, more anthemic sound without ever becoming overwhelming.
Vocally, the song leans into BTS’s softer side, with smooth transitions between singing and subtle rap interludes. The overall structure is less about intensity and more about emotional uplift, gradually expanding in scale to feel like it’s opening outward rather than building toward a drop.
Oh, this one will always twist the knife for ARMYs. Soft, gentle yet ridden with wonder at their own journey, as the words So much pain, but too much crying. And the lyricism cuts deep: We were only seven, but we have you all now. The song then lifts, highlighting their own name ‘We are bulletproof’. It is a cinematic pop ballad built on a foundation of delicate piano, sweeping string arrangements and gradually swelling orchestral production. It opens in a restrained, almost fragile space, with minimal instrumentation allowing the vocals to carry the emotional weight. As the song progresses, layers are steadily introduced, lush harmonies, soft percussion and expansive strings—creating a slow build toward a powerful climax. And then, it reaches a crescendo of questions, Tell me why you still walking with us….before turning into emotional intensity, once again.
It’s one of the most intricate and emotionally layered tracks in their discography, capturing the gradual fading of creative passion as artistry begins to feel mechanical over time. The refrain—“Do your thing, do your thing right now, what’s my thing, what’s my thing…”—circles like an internal monologue, reflecting that sense of uncertainty and disconnection.
It also showcases some of RM’s most incisive writing, distilling a deeply personal and existential frustration into deceptively simple lines. It’s a theme he would revisit and expand on repeatedly throughout his career, but here it lands with particular clarity and rawness.
For those who read their tell-all memoir, Danger was one of the earliest and most painful tracks to execute. They poured their hearts into it, and yet were sure it wasn’t paying off. Years later, this very song would chart as soon as they left for military. It is a high-intensity hip-hop track driven by sharp, industrial-leaning production and a tight, punchy rhythm section. Built on aggressive synth stabs, distorted textures and fast-paced drum patterns, the instrumental creates a sense of tension from the very first beat. It’s deliberately claustrophobic in parts.
The track leans heavily on rapid-fire rap delivery and chant-like hooks, with layered vocals that amplify its urgency. Rather than a smooth melodic structure, Danger thrives on abrasion and momentum, constantly pushing forward without offering much space to breathe.
Their feet are gasoline. Performed for the first time in Busan 2022, just before their military service announcement, the song is filled with their story and power, how they started from the bottom and how they’re running, still. One of the standout verses is where J-Hope calls upon each member by name. iIt s powered by a driving, high-energy instrumental built on heavy basslines, fast-paced percussion and explosive shifts in momentum. The production feels urgent, and mirrors constant forward motion, with sharp rhythmic breaks and layered vocal chants that heighten its intensity.
No list is complete without the queen of heartache, ad Spring Day shows the pain of missing, yearning for someone till you finally meet them. It became the anthem for ARMY’s and the band, through all the seasons of military enlistment, and has gained deeper symbolism since their return, as proved by Jin’s tears at his last concert.
Of course, other standouts that we can never forget: Mic Drop, Dionysus, Fake Love, Dimple, Pied Piper, On, Louder than Bombs, House of Cards, 4 O’ Clock, Life Goes on, Fire, Dope, Run, I need You…well, like we said, the list is difficult.