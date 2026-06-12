BTS turns 13: Tracks that became memories—ARMY’s most replayed Bangtan anthems

Oh, this one will always twist the knife for ARMYs. Soft, gentle yet ridden with wonder at their own journey, as the words So much pain, but too much crying. And the lyricism cuts deep: We were only seven, but we have you all now. The song then lifts, highlighting their own name ‘We are bulletproof’. It is a cinematic pop ballad built on a foundation of delicate piano, sweeping string arrangements and gradually swelling orchestral production. It opens in a restrained, almost fragile space, with minimal instrumentation allowing the vocals to carry the emotional weight. As the song progresses, layers are steadily introduced, lush harmonies, soft percussion and expansive strings—creating a slow build toward a powerful climax. And then, it reaches a crescendo of questions, Tell me why you still walking with us….before turning into emotional intensity, once again.