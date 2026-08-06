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Ice cream helps Prague Zoo animals beat the heat

Temperatures soar as the Czech Republic endures its second summer heatwave

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: As a severe summer heatwave grips parts of Europe, Prague Zoo is helping its animals stay cool with creative frozen treats. Polar bear twins Gregor and Aleut are being given specially prepared ice cream packed with apples, carrots, mackerel and salmon, while up to three tonnes of ice are placed in their enclosure for them to play and rest on.

The zoo's gorillas are also enjoying fruit-flavoured ice cream, which keepers suspend from ropes to encourage natural foraging behaviour. The cooling measures come as the Czech Republic experiences its second major heatwave of the summer, with temperatures reaching a near-record 41.5°C. Zoo officials regularly adapt feeding and enrichment activities during extreme weather to help animals remain comfortable and active in soaring temperatures.

Video: AFP

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