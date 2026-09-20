But if Nature’s song is more your beat, you’ve got Sharjah Safari to look forward to. Plus, you can get your tickets organised to some fun upcoming events too. Here’s a look at all the stuff waiting for you.

What do lions and K-pop stars have in common? They are both turning up in the UAE this week to give you a treat. Let’s start with the music. A K-pop festival is coming to town, which means 10 day on immersion into the cool culture. You can dance along to the tunes of ONEUS and Kwon Eun-bi, see a Taekwondo dance act, and get a front-and-centre seat to performances by choreographers AIKI and Youngjun Choi from 1MILLION Dance Studio.

For a festival atmosphere with glowing displays, dance performances and other family-friendly entertainment, get the fam together for a day at Al Ain Zoo. Besides interesting experiences such as a meal with lions or giraffes, you can see how the wild cats are fed and learn about the habitats of animals too.

If you are a fan of sharp teeth and sharper gazes, keep an eye out for the Nile crocs at this park. There’s also a natural history museum and aquarium here where you can learn all about the carnivore – from its ancestors to its progeny. The park is home to about 250 Nile crocodiles, some of whom you can see feeding on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 5.30pm. Have a curious kid? Take him or her to meet a baby croc up close (the experience is available every day at 11.30am and 4.30pm).

It’s perfect for polite introductions to the young ones and informative enough for adults, especially if you take a guided tour. There are plenty of ways to go sightseeing – there are different types of vehicles and walks you can take. Just make sure to carry your sunscreen, a hat, and water, recommends the website.

It’s been closed since May but come Monday, Sharjah Safari is welcoming you back for close encounters of the animal kind. The park, inspired by varied terrains in Africa, is home to more than 120 species of animals, from birds to zebras and giraffes.

The kid-friendly destination is returning to our calendars in October and pre-orders for VIP packs open at 10am on Monday. Since it’s the 31 st season; one lucky ticket buyer will win a cheque for Dh31,000 too. You’ll be able to pre-order until Sep 25. General sales will begin the next day.

It’s been 20 years in the making and is finally ready to open its doors to the public in December. Tickets are now on sale for the Dec 11 opening on its official website. Inside the Saadiyat Island highlight are 28 galleries to get lost in.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.