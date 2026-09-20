Plus tickets to future calendar highlights, including Global Village are out this week
What do lions and K-pop stars have in common? They are both turning up in the UAE this week to give you a treat. Let’s start with the music. A K-pop festival is coming to town, which means 10 day on immersion into the cool culture. You can dance along to the tunes of ONEUS and Kwon Eun-bi, see a Taekwondo dance act, and get a front-and-centre seat to performances by choreographers AIKI and Youngjun Choi from 1MILLION Dance Studio.
But if Nature’s song is more your beat, you’ve got Sharjah Safari to look forward to. Plus, you can get your tickets organised to some fun upcoming events too. Here’s a look at all the stuff waiting for you.
For a festival atmosphere with glowing displays, dance performances and other family-friendly entertainment, get the fam together for a day at Al Ain Zoo. Besides interesting experiences such as a meal with lions or giraffes, you can see how the wild cats are fed and learn about the habitats of animals too.
Price: Dh28.35 (for 12 and over); Dh9.45 (4-11)
Timings: 2pm-10pm
If you are a fan of sharp teeth and sharper gazes, keep an eye out for the Nile crocs at this park. There’s also a natural history museum and aquarium here where you can learn all about the carnivore – from its ancestors to its progeny. The park is home to about 250 Nile crocodiles, some of whom you can see feeding on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 5.30pm. Have a curious kid? Take him or her to meet a baby croc up close (the experience is available every day at 11.30am and 4.30pm).
Price: Dh95 (adult); Dh75 (child). One child goes free for every adult ticket paid for until Oct 31. Available for tickets purchased at the park counter only.
Timings: 10am-8pm
Where: Mushrif, Dubai
It’s been closed since May but come Monday, Sharjah Safari is welcoming you back for close encounters of the animal kind. The park, inspired by varied terrains in Africa, is home to more than 120 species of animals, from birds to zebras and giraffes.
It’s perfect for polite introductions to the young ones and informative enough for adults, especially if you take a guided tour. There are plenty of ways to go sightseeing – there are different types of vehicles and walks you can take. Just make sure to carry your sunscreen, a hat, and water, recommends the website.
Ticket prices start at Dh40 (adult)/Dh15 (child).
For everything you need to know about a trip, click here.
Planning ahead? It does come with rewards. Here’s what’s available and why it’s a good idea to get booking:
The kid-friendly destination is returning to our calendars in October and pre-orders for VIP packs open at 10am on Monday. Since it’s the 31st season; one lucky ticket buyer will win a cheque for Dh31,000 too. You’ll be able to pre-order until Sep 25. General sales will begin the next day.
For your guide to the golden ticket, click here.
It’s been 20 years in the making and is finally ready to open its doors to the public in December. Tickets are now on sale for the Dec 11 opening on its official website. Inside the Saadiyat Island highlight are 28 galleries to get lost in.
Prices start at Dh70.
For everything you need to know about the place, click here