Where to find the perfect Sunday Roast in Dubai

For a roast done right, try McGettigans' IBG’s Sunday special – with classic meats and potatoes and gravy that’ll have you extra dipping. Don’t only go for food though, go for the vibe too - relaxed, entertaining, fit for the fam. There are games and activities to keep the kiddos entertained and a kid’s version of roast too.

One of the best things about golf – besides improving your handicap – is what happens afterwards. There’s plenty of game reviewing of course but also the feast and the toasts. At this restaurant, you can enjoy both with premium cuts of meat, traditional trimmings and chilled beverages.

British brasserie The Spaniel is serving a feast for the whole table. The All in Roast is perfect for a table of four and comes with a centrepiece that looks a bit like a meat mountain with roast beef, roast chicken and 10-hour slow-cooked lamb. On the side, there is dripping roast potatoes, yorkshire puddings, cauliflower cheese, green beans, carrot and Swede mash and unlimited gravy.

Fantastic views of the Marina aside, this spot has a lot going for it. The Sunday roast offers up dishes like roast beef tenderloin with a side of gravy and horseradish cream and roast salmon with dill sauce. All meals are served with roasted seasonal vegetables and Yorkshire pudding. But do save some space for the homemade gelato. It’ll make you do the chef’s kiss.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.