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Where to find the perfect Sunday Roast in Dubai

From tender beef to Yorkshire pudding, Dubai’s best Sunday roast plates

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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Where to find the perfect Sunday Roast in Dubai
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If the fam’s Sunday plan isn’t settled, this is your time to shine. Whip out this list of spots where the roasts are done perfectly right and earn yourself some bragging rights. Happy eating.

Belgian Beer Café

Give your Sunday roast a creamy upgrade with Chef Sree’s menu – a beautifully made beef tenderloin with a rich mushroom and cheese filling. To be had with a swipe of peppercorn sauce. Trimmings include roasted carrots and potatoes, assorted beans, fried cauliflower, braised red cabbage and Yorkshire pudding. Because Sundays are meant to be happy days.

Price: Dh99 per person (inclusive of one beverage)

When: Sundays thru September, noon-1am

Where: Grand Millennium Dubai

Horse & Hound

Yes, it’s lovely to indulge over the weekend. Beef or lamb roast, traditional trimmings and a beverage bottle. So far so good. But we’ve got to admit, the greater draw is that the four-legged bub is invited. So that’s a woof from us.

Price: Dh145  

When: Sundays, noon-6pm

Where: Horse & Hound Summer Tent, Al Habtoor Polo Club

McGettigan’s Ibn Battuta Gate

For a roast done right, try McGettigans' IBG’s Sunday special – with classic meats and potatoes and gravy that’ll have you extra dipping. Don’t only go for food though, go for the vibe too - relaxed, entertaining, fit for the fam. There are games and activities to keep the kiddos entertained and a kid’s version of roast too.

Price: Dh149 (per adult); Dh79 (kids’ roast)

When: Sundays in September, 2pm-5pm

Where: Ibn Battuta Gate

Sunday Roast at Lakeview

One of the best things about golf – besides improving your handicap – is what happens afterwards. There’s plenty of game reviewing of course but also the feast and the toasts. At this restaurant, you can enjoy both with premium cuts of meat, traditional trimmings and chilled beverages.

Prices: A la carte

When: Sundays, noon-7pm (Sun); on Saturdays from Nov 1

Where: Park Hyatt Dubai, Golf Club

The Spaniel

British brasserie The Spaniel is serving a feast for the whole table. The All in Roast is perfect for a table of four and comes with a centrepiece that looks a bit like a meat mountain with roast beef, roast chicken and 10-hour slow-cooked lamb. On the side, there is dripping roast potatoes, yorkshire puddings, cauliflower cheese, green beans, carrot and Swede mash and unlimited gravy.

Price: Dh170 per person

When: From noon

Where: Bluewaters Island

The Strand Craft Kitchen

Fantastic views of the Marina aside, this spot has a lot going for it. The Sunday roast offers up dishes like roast beef tenderloin with a side of gravy and horseradish cream and roast salmon with dill sauce. All meals are served with roasted seasonal vegetables and Yorkshire pudding. But do save some space for the homemade gelato. It’ll make you do the chef’s kiss.

Price: Dh99

When: noon onwards

Where: Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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