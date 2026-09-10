Where to find the perfect Sunday Roast in Dubai

From tender beef to Yorkshire pudding, Dubai’s best Sunday roast plates
If the fam’s Sunday plan isn’t settled, this is your time to shine. Whip out this list of spots where the roasts are done perfectly right and earn yourself some bragging rights. Happy eating.
Give your Sunday roast a creamy upgrade with Chef Sree’s menu – a beautifully made beef tenderloin with a rich mushroom and cheese filling. To be had with a swipe of peppercorn sauce. Trimmings include roasted carrots and potatoes, assorted beans, fried cauliflower, braised red cabbage and Yorkshire pudding. Because Sundays are meant to be happy days.
Price: Dh99 per person (inclusive of one beverage)
When: Sundays thru September, noon-1am
Where: Grand Millennium Dubai
Yes, it’s lovely to indulge over the weekend. Beef or lamb roast, traditional trimmings and a beverage bottle. So far so good. But we’ve got to admit, the greater draw is that the four-legged bub is invited. So that’s a woof from us.
Price: Dh145
When: Sundays, noon-6pm
Where: Horse & Hound Summer Tent, Al Habtoor Polo Club
For a roast done right, try McGettigans' IBG’s Sunday special – with classic meats and potatoes and gravy that’ll have you extra dipping. Don’t only go for food though, go for the vibe too - relaxed, entertaining, fit for the fam. There are games and activities to keep the kiddos entertained and a kid’s version of roast too.
Price: Dh149 (per adult); Dh79 (kids’ roast)
When: Sundays in September, 2pm-5pm
Where: Ibn Battuta Gate
One of the best things about golf – besides improving your handicap – is what happens afterwards. There’s plenty of game reviewing of course but also the feast and the toasts. At this restaurant, you can enjoy both with premium cuts of meat, traditional trimmings and chilled beverages.
Prices: A la carte
When: Sundays, noon-7pm (Sun); on Saturdays from Nov 1
Where: Park Hyatt Dubai, Golf Club
British brasserie The Spaniel is serving a feast for the whole table. The All in Roast is perfect for a table of four and comes with a centrepiece that looks a bit like a meat mountain with roast beef, roast chicken and 10-hour slow-cooked lamb. On the side, there is dripping roast potatoes, yorkshire puddings, cauliflower cheese, green beans, carrot and Swede mash and unlimited gravy.
Price: Dh170 per person
When: From noon
Where: Bluewaters Island
Fantastic views of the Marina aside, this spot has a lot going for it. The Sunday roast offers up dishes like roast beef tenderloin with a side of gravy and horseradish cream and roast salmon with dill sauce. All meals are served with roasted seasonal vegetables and Yorkshire pudding. But do save some space for the homemade gelato. It’ll make you do the chef’s kiss.
Price: Dh99
When: noon onwards
Where: Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah