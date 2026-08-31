UAE September 2026: New Etihad Rail route, tax changes and key dates to know

Rail expansion, tax tweaks and travel updates reshape UAE life this September
Dubai: September is set to bring a number of changes and developments for UAE residents, as well as major updates affecting travel, transport and daily life. Several new measures will take effect during the month, while major projects and attractions enter new phases.
Here are the key UAE updates, changes and dates to know in September 2026.
The UAE’s passenger rail network will expand to Dubai on September 30, 2026, marking the launch of the wider Etihad Rail passenger service.
The new connection will link Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed City station with Dubai’s Al Yalayis Station, with the journey between the two emirates expected to take about 57 minutes.
The Dubai station will open alongside Al Dhaid station in Sharjah as part of the network’s second phase.
Etihad Rail is eventually expected to connect 11 cities and areas across the UAE, giving residents another option for travelling between emirates and potentially reducing reliance on road travel.
Dubai’s Museum of the Future will temporarily close from September 1, 2026, as it begins a major overhaul of its current exhibitions.
The landmark attraction, which opened in February 2022, will replace its existing galleries with a new generation of immersive and interactive experiences.
The revamped museum is expected to reopen in the first quarter of 2027, around its fifth anniversary.
The new experiences will explore scientific, technological and societal developments shaping the future. More than 1,000 ideas submitted by people around the world will help inform the museum’s next phase.
The measure is part of the Ministry of Finance’s efforts to strengthen excise tax compliance and ensure consistent standards across tobacco and electronic smoking products.
Importantly, the minimum excise price is not the same as a minimum retail price. Instead, it is used to calculate excise tax.
Under the new measure, a 10ml bottle will have a minimum excise price of Dh10, while 30ml and 60ml bottles will have minimum excise prices of Dh30 and Dh60, respectively.
Existing minimum excise prices for other tobacco products will remain unchanged.
The Dubai Mallathon 2026 will run until September 15, bringing the three-month initiative to a close.
The event was expanded this year into an annual three-month programme, running from June 15 to September 15 across participating Dubai malls.
Residents can walk, jog or run indoors between 6am and 10am, providing a free, air-conditioned alternative to outdoor exercise during the UAE summer.
Several changes to Nafis support for Emiratis working in the private and banking sectors will come into effect in September.
Salary support will gradually be reduced to new levels ranging from Dh3,000 to Dh6,000, depending on education and family status.
Support will also be suspended for eligible workers earning below Dh6,000 a month where the minimum-wage rule applies.
A new Dh600 monthly child allowance will also be introduced for each eligible child. There will be no limit on the number of eligible children for beneficiaries earning up to Dh50,000 a month.
Changes will also affect the Eshtirak pension programme, with employers required to cover their share of contributions.
From September 1, 2026, international passengers flying out of India will no longer need to have their boarding passes stamped at immigration counters.
The Bureau of Immigration will accept e-boarding passes displayed on smartphones, making the immigration process faster and more convenient.
Printed boarding passes will continue to be accepted, but immigration officers will no longer stamp them. The change follows complaints that physical stamping could cause inconvenience and, in some cases, make boarding passes difficult to read because of incorrect or improper stamps.
The new system will apply at all international airports in India, with airport operators and security agencies instructed to prepare staff for the change.
September will see several major events across the UAE, including:
Middle East Energy: September 1–3, Dubai
Middle East Film & Comic Con: September 11–13, Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi International Book Fair: September 13–18
Arabian Travel Market: September 14–17, Dubai
Arab Media Summit: September 15–17, Dubai
GISEC Global: September 16–18, Dubai, focusing on cybersecurity and emerging digital threats
UN Crime Congress: September 26–October 1, Abu Dhabi, bringing governments and international organisations together to discuss crime prevention and criminal justice.