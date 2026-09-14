Dubai to have four Etihad Rail stations, including two for high-speed Abu Dhabi link, RTA reveals

RTA chief reveals one more conventional station apart from 2 stations for high-speed rail
Dubai: Dubai will have four stations linked to the Etihad Rail network, two of which will serve the upcoming high-speed rail line between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the city's roads authority has announced.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), shared the update during a press conference held to announce the inaugural RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition on Monday.
Al Tayer said the national Etihad Rail project includes connection points within Dubai through two stations, tying the emirate into the wider UAE rail network.
This means there will be one more station other than Dubai's Al Yalayis Station, Etihad Rail's main passenger station in the emirate that is set to open on September 30. However, Al Tayer did not name the second station.
Meanwhile, a second, separate initiative Etihad Rail is developing is the high-speed rail link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
This project will also bring two stations to Dubai: one at Al Maktoum International Airport and another in Al Jaddaf, Al Tayer said.
RTA's Dubai Rail Network Map for 2032 shows the high-speed rail running parallel to the Red Line, primarily on Al Khail Road.
High-speed rail represents the next evolution of mobility in the UAE.
Etihad Rail had said it aims to deliver a transformative high-speed passenger service linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai reshaping how people move between the country’s two largest economic centres.
Operating on a separate fully electrified network, the service will reduce travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai to approximately 30 minutes, creating a new standard for speed, efficiency and national connectivity.
This represents a structural shift in how the UAE connects people, businesses and opportunity.
These national projects will be woven into Dubai's own rail network, connecting with the Red, Green and Blue Metro lines, as well as future lines under discussion, including the proposed Gold Line, Al Tayer said.
Most of these lines are expected to interconnect through the new stations, creating links across different parts of the city.
Al Tayer said the integration is clearly laid out in the master plan, with the goal of a fully connected transport system linking cities across the UAE with Dubai. Etihad Rail, he added, plays a central role in that vision, with the RTA working closely with the company as part of a wider, complementary transport strategy.