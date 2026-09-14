Dubai Airport Express Line on the cards, says RTA. Here is how property value can go up

RTA reveals estimate of hike in land value near stations; RailX Dubai conference in 2027
Dubai: The study on Dubai's proposed Airport Express Line, connecting Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport, will take at least a year to complete, according to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, shared the update while answering a question by Gulf News at a press conference to announce the inaugural RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition, set to take place from May 31 to June 2, 2027 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
"We are currently in the study phase, and we need at least a year to come up with the output," Al Tayer said.
He said RTA is conducting the studies in coordination with the Dubai Airports.
He said the outcome cannot be shared at this stage because commercial studies still need to be completed.
Al Tayer added that the project has to be coordinated with the existing rail network and with proposed networks already approved by the government. "It is a network of rail, so we have to look at the network as a whole," he said.
Al Tayer said the RTA is also studying the project from an investment perspective, looking at potential partners who could benefit given its wider impact on the economy.
"When we build a station beside an area, land values can increase by between 15 and 30 per cent," he said, adding that the direction of the line and the location of stations can significantly influence land use and the commercial impact of the project.
Al Tayer's comments were specifically about land value, not property prices. But going by past trends around Dubai Metro stations, a rise in land value near new stations has typically fed through into higher property prices in the surrounding area too, as developers and buyers place a premium on proximity to transit links.
Residents and investors with property near the proposed Airport Express Line stations may want to watch this space, though RTA has not put out any figures on property price movements, and the line itself is still a year away from a firm design.
The project moved into a more formal phase this year, with RTA receiving six bids in August to study and design the line.
The proposals came from major international engineering groups, including Aecom/Surbana Jurong, AtkinsRéalis, Jacobs, Parsons/Arup, Systra/Egis and WSP.
The proposed Airport Express Line would stretch about 55km between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), with five stations.
The planned route would run from the DXB Metro station through Al Jaddaf and along Al Khail Road, serving Jumeirah Village Circle before continuing to DWC.
Two proposed spurs would connect the line towards Business Bay and the Al Fardan Exchange station near Dubai Marina.
The proposed stations could also incorporate remote check-in, baggage drop-off and security screening, although these features remain subject to the study.
The line is being planned against the backdrop of the major expansion of DWC, whose first phase is scheduled to open in 2032 with capacity for 150 million passengers a year.
The airport is ultimately planned to handle 260 million passengers annually, making connectivity with the rest of Dubai a key part of the city's longer-term aviation strategy.
Al Tayer said RTA is currently implementing the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, while the tender for the Dubai Metro Gold Line project is scheduled to be issued by the end of this year.
The two projects have a combined estimated cost of approximately Dh55 billion. Upon completion of the Blue Line in 2029 and the Gold Line in 2032, Dubai Metro network will expand from 90 km today to 162 km, an overall increase of 80%.
“Dubai Metro projects are delivered to the highest international standards, according to clear plans and precise timelines. Their implementation is overseen by Emirati engineers and experts working alongside engineers from around the world, whose combined experience exceeds 2,500 years," he pointed out.
The RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition, held under the theme "Building the Future of Rail and Mobility," is expected to attract more than 5,000 participants, over 60 exhibitors from international companies and organisations, and more than 70 speakers, including government officials, decision-makers, industry leaders and specialists.
Al Tayer said the conference would reinforce Dubai's position as a link between East and West and a gateway connecting global markets, drawing on the experience of established rail nations such as Japan and European countries, while also learning from fast-progressing markets including China and Singapore.
The conference agenda is built around five strategic themes covering the rail and mobility ecosystem:
Reach – connectivity across the GCC, Middle East, Africa and South Asia, along with economic corridors, high-speed and intercity rail, and cross-border links.
Advance – artificial intelligence, automation, predictive maintenance, digital twins, cybersecurity and next-generation rail technologies.
Invest – public-private partnerships, green bonds and sukuk, project financing, and transit-oriented development.
Link – national and urban transport strategies, multimodal integration and resilient infrastructure.
X-perience – service quality, station design, place-making around transit hubs, and Mobility as a Service (MaaS).
The conference will cover both passenger and freight transport. Passenger-focused sessions will look at metro and intercity rail networks, station design, ticketing and ways to boost public transport ridership, while freight discussions will address supply chain resilience, trade corridors, customs digitalisation and dry ports.
An accompanying exhibition will let manufacturers, investors and technology providers showcase innovations in trains, control systems, smart maintenance, automation and cybersecurity, giving companies a platform to explore partnerships and business opportunities.
RailX Dubai supports RTA's Strategic Plan 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aiming to build a more connected city, ease residents' access to daily destinations, and strengthen public transport's role in urban development. The event is also expected to boost investment, business tourism and international partnerships, while deepening links between markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and beyond.