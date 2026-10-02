How to access Etihad Rail stations using Metro, buses, and shuttles
Dubai: Travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Etihad Rail starts from Dh39, with the journey taking around 64 minutes. But if you are travelling without a car, how do you get to the station and how much will the onward journey cost?
The good news is that you do not necessarily need to rely on taxis. Both Dubai's Al Yalayis Station and Abu Dhabi's Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station are connected to public transport, including Metro, bus and shuttle services.
Here is how to reach both Etihad Rail stations without a car and the low-cost options available along the way.
Dubai's Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates is directly connected to the Dubai Metro network, making it possible to reach the station without taking a taxi.
Passengers can take the Dubai Metro Red Line to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and then use a roughly 400-metre pedestrian bridge connecting the Metro and Etihad Rail stations. Jumeirah Golf Estates is on the Route 2020 section of the Red Line.
For passengers already living or staying near a Red Line station, this means the journey can be completed by Metro and on foot before boarding Etihad Rail.
Yes, another option is the RTA F38 feeder bus, which operates from Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station.
The route serves the wider Jumeirah Golf Estates area and connects the Metro station with communities including Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City. RTA originally introduced F38 as a Metro link service between Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Sports City via Dubai Production City.
The bus can also be used to reach the Etihad Rail station, with the journey costing Dh3.
This gives passengers another low-cost option, particularly if they are travelling from communities served by the F38 rather than arriving directly by Metro.
If your Etihad Rail journey also involves several trips on Dubai's public transport network, you can add a nol One-Day Pass while booking your train ticket.
The pass provides unlimited travel on eligible Dubai Metro, Tram and Bus services on the day it is activated. It can be activated within 90 days of purchase and does not have to be used on the same day as the Etihad Rail journey.
Your train ticket and nol One-Day Pass are also accessible through the same QR code, reducing the need for separate tickets.
The pass costs:
Regular Class: Dh22
Gold Class: Dh42
This can be particularly useful for passengers who plan to make multiple Metro or bus journeys before or after travelling on Etihad Rail.
The Abu Dhabi Etihad Rail station is located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, near the Mussafah area, rather than in central Abu Dhabi.
That does not mean passengers need to take a taxi into the city.
Etihad Rail operates dedicated shuttle services from the station to three major locations in Abu Dhabi. The shuttle costs Dh10 per journey, on top of the train fare, and should be added when booking your Etihad Rail ticket.
The shuttle destinations are:
ADNOC Headquarters – Corniche: approximately every 45 minutes
ADNEC Centre – Al Rawdah: approximately every 30 minutes
Reem Mall – Al Reem Island: approximately every 55 minutes
The shuttle services operate between 7am and 9pm. Etihad Rail's station information, for example, lists the ADNOC Headquarters-Corniche shuttle as operating daily during these hours.
Passengers can check the detailed timetable for each route on the Etihad Rail stations and network page by selecting the relevant shuttle destination - www.etihadrail.ae/networks-maps-stations
When planning your journey, leave enough time between the train and connecting transport. Etihad Rail notes that its rail connection guarantee does not extend to other transport services, including its Abu Dhabi shuttle buses and the Dubai Metro.
Passengers heading towards central Abu Dhabi also have public bus options. Abu Dhabi Mobility has introduced two dedicated routes – MR1 and MR2 – connecting Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station with major bus hubs in the capital.
MR1 runs between the Etihad Rail station and Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, serving stops including Al Jazeera Club, Mushrif Mall and Al Rawdah interchange along the way.
MR2 connects the station with Al Zahiyah Bus Station in both directions, with stops including Al Rawdah and Mazyad Bus Interchange.
So while the train itself connects Dubai and Abu Dhabi in around 64 minutes, passengers can also complete the first and last legs of the journey using public transport – without relying on a car or paying for a taxi at either station.