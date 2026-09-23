Dubai–Abu Dhabi rail link nears launch with key station works almost complete
Dubai: Dubai’s new rail link to Abu Dhabi is starting to look ready for passengers. With just one week to go before Etihad Rail’s first Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger service is due to launch, Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates is nearing its final stages, with the infrastructure around it rapidly taking shape.
New photos taken by Gulf News show an almost-complete indoor pedestrian bridge linking the station with Dubai Metro, alongside newly built access roads and parking areas – giving a first look at what passengers can expect when the service begins next week on September 30.
While work continues around the station, several key transport links and facilities are now close to completion.
Indoor footbridge: An indoor pedestrian bridge is almost complete, with finishing touches underway. It will connect Al Yalayis Station with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line, allowing passengers to transfer between Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro.
Dedicated road access: A separate road entrance and exit has been created specifically for the station. The road works by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) are also almost complete.
Parking: Ample parking spaces are being prepared outside the station and are nearing completion.
These developments are part of the infrastructure being completed outside the station itself ahead of the launch.
Al Yalayis Station is located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, close to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311).
The location puts the station within reach of several major residential and commercial communities in southern Dubai, including:
Jumeirah Golf Estates
Al Furjan
Dubai Investment Park
Green Community
Dubai Production City
Expo City Dubai
Dubai South
The station is also around 30 minutes by road from Al Maktoum International Airport, depending on traffic.
The initial passenger service will connect Al Yalayis Station in Dubai with Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi.
The journey is expected to take approximately 57 minutes, offering an alternative to travelling between the two emirates by road.
Tickets for the new Dubai-Abu Dhabi route were briefly put on sale on September 22 but were later paused. Bookings are expected to reopen soon.
A standard one-way ticket starts at Dh39, while a Premium one-way ticket costs Dh109.
When tickets become available again, they can be purchased via the official website, etihadrail.ae, or through the mobile application.
The station could become an important transport point for southern Dubai as the area continues to develop.
Its location along E311 provides road access from several parts of Dubai, while the planned Metro footbridge will link Etihad Rail directly with Dubai’s existing public transport network.
The wider area is also seeing continued residential, commercial, aviation and infrastructure development, particularly around Dubai South and Al Maktoum International Airport.
The station’s importance could grow further with Dubai’s planned Dh34 billion Metro Gold Line. The 42-kilometre route will have 18 stations and is planned to integrate with Etihad Rail, with Jumeirah Golf Estates among the areas expected to be served. The Gold Line is scheduled for completion in 2032.