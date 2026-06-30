"We will follow the same approach to last-mile connectivity that we established at the Abu Dhabi and Fujairah stations as we roll out our upcoming stations in Dubai and Al Dhaid. In Dubai, that could mean linking to the Dubai Metro, given how close the Etihad Rail station is to the existing Metro station, as well as connecting with existing public buses and taxis. Ultimately, it's all about providing seamless connectivity for our passengers," she explained.