Taking Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi? New buses now drop you right at the station

Mohamed Bin Zayed City rail station gets direct buses to main hubs
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Mobility has launched two new bus routes connecting the Mohamed Bin Zayed City Rail Station to key bus stations across the capital, making it easier for Etihad Rail passengers to complete their journeys by public transport.
The MR1 and MR2 lines link the rail station to the Main Bus Station and Al Zahiyah Bus Station respectively, with services operating in both directions.
"We have launched MR1 and MR2 lines to connect Mohammed bin Zayed City Train Station to the Main and Al Zahya Bus Stations, both ways," Abu Dhabi Mobility said in a post on X. "We wish you a smooth and comfortable journey."
According to the route map, the MR1 line serves stops including Al Jazeera Club, Al Mushrif Mall and the Al Rawdah interchange on its way to the Main Bus Station, while the MR2 line passes the Al Rawdah interchange and Mazyad Bus Interchange, with its city terminus at Al Zahiyah Bus Station near ADCB headquarters and Hazza'a Mosque.
Schedules for both routes are available on the Darb app and on the authority's website. The new links come as Etihad Rail's passenger services connect Abu Dhabi with other emirates, with the Mohamed Bin Zayed City station serving as the capital's passenger rail hub.