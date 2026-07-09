Inside Etihad Rail: 200km/h speeds, mountain views, onboard food - here’s what to expect
Dubai: By now, you've probably seen the pictures and videos flooding your feed: the UAE's first passenger train, Etihad Rail, has arrived, running its inaugural route from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah. But what's it actually like on board, and is it worth the journey?
That's ultimately for you to decide. But consider this your nudge in the right direction. I took the ride to find out, testing Etihad Rail's biggest claim along the way - can it really get you from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in just one hour and 45 minutes?
Here's a complete guide to the journey, from booking your ticket to what's on board, so you know exactly what to expect before you go. By the end, you'll have everything you need to decide whether it's time to book your ticket.
Getting there - Free parking is available for ticket holders, along with taxi pick-up and drop-off points and parking for bicycles and e-scooters (though these are not permitted on board).
Arrival and boarding - The walk from the car park to the platform takes less than 10 minutes. Arrive at least 20 minutes before departure, as boarding usually opens around 30 minutes beforehand.
Station facilities - Each station has two waiting areas: a ground-floor lounge for all passengers and an upper-level lounge for Premium ticket holders. There is also a convenience store and coffee shop.
Before you board - Have your ticket and ID ready. UAE residents and citizens must present an Emirates ID, while visitors need a passport. Boarding announcements are made over the speaker system and displayed on departure screens, where you can also check your assigned cabin number.
Premium class seating offers wider seats, extra legroom, recline function and padded headrests, while Comfort class still delivers a genuinely relaxed ride. Every seat, regardless of class, comes with a universal power socket, USB charging point and free onboard Wi-Fi.
Dedicated seating is available for pregnant passengers, elderly travellers, and people of determination, including wheelchair users. Smaller bags fit neatly into the overhead compartments, while larger luggage can be stowed in a dedicated area of the cabin. Every passenger may bring up to two items of luggage on board free of charge, regardless of ticket type (additional baggage requests must be made in advance).
Each seat also comes with a fold-down table, a hook for bags or jackets, and a pull-down curtain for shade. Most cabins include a washroom, with a larger, accessible washroom for people of determination.
Our train departed Abu Dhabi at 1.53pm on the dot, and we settled into the Comfort cabin. Within minutes of pulling away, we were treated to complimentary Arabic coffee, chocolates handcrafted specially for Etihad Rail passengers by and Emirati chef and a cup of karak tea.
As for food, Comfort class passengers travelling in the afternoon can choose from a selection of sandwiches and wraps - falafel, club sandwich, cheese sandwich, cheese paratha or chicken fajita wrap, all complimentary for now. Premium class offers a similar but more varied selection, with passengers able to choose from a dedicated menu.
The train cruises at a smooth 200km/h. Along the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route, the scenery shifts constantly - vast stretches of sand dunes, glimpses of commercial farmland, and stretches where the train runs alongside the highway, overtaking cars below. Unsurprisingly, given it was summer break, the carriage was full of families keen to experience the UAE's new rail line for themselves.
Around 45 minutes in, we passed close to the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border near Jebel Ali, skirting the upcoming Al Maktoum Airport. From here, the train runs roughly parallel to the E611, passing several fast-growing residential communities including Damac Hills, Remraam, Town Square and Arabian Ranches.
By 3pm, we reached Sharjah's Mleiha area, a landscape of scattered small towns, villages and the occasional camel spotting. Shortly after, the train passes the upcoming Al Dhaid station, and the dunes begin to flatten out before giving way to a far more dramatic scene - the Hajar Mountains. The train weaves through tunnels carved directly into the mountains, passing rural villages, small farms and date palm plantations along the way.
By around 3.30pm, we were nearing Hilal City and the Fujairah station itself, which mirrors the Abu Dhabi station in its amenities but has two separate entrances and exits, one for private car pick-up and drop-off, the other for taxis and general parking. We arrived at 3.35pm, five minutes ahead of the scheduled 3.38pm arrival, and were out of the station within five minutes of stepping off the platform.
Once you arrive, you're well placed to explore the emirate:
12 minutes to Fujairah International Airport
7 minutes to Umbrella Beach
10 minutes to Fujairah Museum
14 minutes to Fujairah Adventure Park
If you're up for a longer excursion, Khor Fakkan in Sharjah is around 23 minutes away by car, you can book a rental car at the station.
Heading back to Abu Dhabi in the evening meant the same scenic route, this time bathed in sunset light, along with another round of complimentary food, drinks and snacks. The return leg was noticeably quicker, we departed Fujairah at exactly 5.28pm, and although the ticket listed a 7.13pm arrival, we pulled into Abu Dhabi at around 7.06pm and were out of the station by 7.15pm.
What struck me most was how fresh I felt stepping off the train, no fatigue, and the journey seemed to fly by. In fact, we arrived a few minutes ahead of schedule both ways.
Compare that to driving the same route - from Mbz City in Abu Dhabi to Hilal City in Fujairah, which typically takes two hours 30 minutes, and can easily stretch to three hours or more with traffic, roadworks, diversions or a fuel stop along the way. A long drive like that can leave you tired and restless before you've even arrived.
By contrast, the train covers the same distance, passing through multiple emirates and landscapes, in around an hour and a half without a hint of that long-journey fatigue.
Ready to book? Here's everything you need to know
Booking a ticket is simple, you can do it via the Etihad Rail website (etihadrail.ae), the mobile app, or at a ticket vending machine at the station itself.
To complete your booking, you will need to:
Select your route, date and preferred departure time
Choose your class - Comfort or Premium
Pick a ticket type - Saver, Value or Flex (each comes with a different price point and level of flexibility)
Enter your name, email address and phone number
Add any extras, such as the shuttle bus to Abu Dhabi station (an additional Dh10)
Seat selection is only available if you upgrade to Value or Flex. If you skip this step, you will be automatically assigned a seat 24 hours before departure.
Once your booking is confirmed, you will receive an SMS notification and an email with your ticket attached. You can also access it anytime under ‘Bookings’ on the app or website. After booking, you're free to make changes, upgrading your seat, adding a car rental or shuttle bus, adjusting your date or time, or cancelling altogether.
If you book at the station, you will be handed a printed ticket. If you lose the ticket, you can simply enter your booking reference and last name from your confirmation email to retrieve it on the app. You can also choose to add your ticket to your mobile wallet.
Etihad Rail tickets currently start at Dh55 per person for Comfort class and Dh120 for Premium class. On top of this, there are three ticket types to choose from:
Saver (no additional cost): seat automatically assigned, no changes permitted, refundable
Value (+Dh10): complimentary seat selection, changes permitted, non-refundable
Flex (+Dh20): complimentary seat selection, changes permitted, refundable
Children up to 17 years old receive a 50 per cent discount on all fares (valid proof of age may be requested). Children under 14 must travel with an accompanying adult.
Infants travel free of charge when seated on an adult's lap and don't receive a separate luggage allowance. If you'd like your infant to have their own seat, or if more than one infant is travelling with the same adult, a child ticket must be purchased.
Seniors aged 60 and above receive a 20% discount on all fares (valid proof of age may be requested).
One of the most striking parts of the journey is how it flies by and how the train arrived a few minutes ahead of schedule both times. If you've been on the fence about trying Etihad Rail's first operational route, hopefully this gives you a clear picture of what to expect. It's smooth, scenic and genuinely comfortable, well worth experiencing for yourself.