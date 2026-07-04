Infants up to two years old can travel free when seated on an adult’s lap
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has set out the passenger categories eligible for fare discounts and exemptions under its Passenger Charter, offering half-price tickets for children, discounted travel for senior citizens and free journeys for infants as the UAE prepares for the wider rollout of passenger rail services.
Under the fare and discount policy published by Etihad Rail, children under the age of 18 will receive a 50 per cent discount on all fares. Passengers may be asked to present valid identification to confirm their age, while any child under 14 must travel with an accompanying adult, according to Emarat Al Youm.
Senior citizens aged 60 and above, including both UAE nationals and residents, will receive a 20 per cent discount on all fares.
The company said valid identification may be required to verify eligibility. Adults aged between 18 and 59 will be charged standard fares unless another approved discount applies.
Infants up to the age of two will be allowed to travel free of charge, provided they sit on the lap of an accompanying adult and do not require a separate seat.
Infants will not be allocated a separate baggage allowance. If more than one infant travels with the same adult, a child ticket must be purchased for each additional infant.
Etihad Rail urged passengers to carry identification documents when booking or travelling to allow age verification and ensure smoother procedures at stations.
Introductory fares on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route start from Dh55 in comfort class and Dh120 in premium class. Etihad Rail said fares for future routes would be announced at a later stage.
The company said the introductory pricing had been designed to encourage passengers to experience rail services during the preliminary operating phase.
As the network expands and passenger demand develops, fares will continue to be reviewed to ensure they reflect customer needs, market conditions and the level of service provided.
The Passenger Charter sets out guidance for travelling with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network.
It outlines passenger rights, the company’s commitments and traveller responsibilities from the booking stage through to the journey itself and arrival at the final destination.
Etihad Rail said the charter would remain a developing reference document and would be reviewed and updated in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities to ensure it keeps pace with requirements and safeguards fairness for all passengers.
Any updates to the charter or services will be published at least 30 days before they take effect.
The company also confirmed that all Etihad Rail passenger journeys require advance booking. Travellers must purchase a valid ticket before boarding, as travel without a valid ticket is not permitted. Tickets can be bought up to five minutes before the scheduled departure time, after which sales for that service will close.
Separately, Abu Dhabi Police has opened a security office at Etihad Rail’s station in Mohammed bin Zayed City to strengthen police presence, improve security services for passengers and support a safe transport environment as the UAE’s mobility sector continues to expand.
The office will provide a range of security and policing services, including receiving reports, handling lost and found items, and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure rapid and efficient responses to incidents.