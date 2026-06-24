Etihad Rail passenger tickets: How to book, 50% discount on fares, ticket types and routes

Saver (Best for fixed plans): No changes or refunds are permitted. A fee applies for seat selection, otherwise seats are automatically allocated 24 hours before scheduled departure. Tickets cannot be transferred to other passengers.

Value (Best for some flexibility): Includes complimentary seat selection. Unlimited free changes can be made up to 72 hours before the train's scheduled departure. After this window, each change incurs a Dh20 fee plus any applicable fare difference. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.