Etihad Rail passenger tickets: How to book, 50% discount on fares, ticket types and routes

Check ticket prices, schedules, shuttle buses, onboard facilities and how to book
Dubai: From tomorrow, June 30, Etihad Rail will launch its first passenger route - Fujairah to Abu Dhabi with a journey time of one hour and 45 minutes.
Tickets for the inaugural journey and subsequent trips sold out rapidly following the opening of reservations on June 23, 2026. Within just two days, 5,000 passengers had booked tickets for the inaugural services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, with all seats on the three scheduled journeys departing on June 30, 2026, selling out completely.
Despite high demand, you can still book travel on future available dates through the Etihad Rail website and app. A 50 per cent launch discount on ticket fares is also available.
Here's how to secure your seat.
June 30, 2026: Passenger services begin between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah as part of an introductory operational phase.
September 30, 2026: Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station open with the official launch phase.
December 30, 2026: Stations in Al Dhafra open as part of the network's expansion.
March 30, 2027: Sharjah Train Station opens, marking the full completion of the route.
Etihad Rail offers two main travel classes, with promotional introductory fares currently available:
Comfort class: Fares reduced from Dh109 to Dh55
Premium class: Fares reduced from Dh239 to Dh120
Passengers can choose from three ticket options depending on the level of flexibility required:
Saver (Best for fixed plans): No changes or refunds are permitted. A fee applies for seat selection, otherwise seats are automatically allocated 24 hours before scheduled departure. Tickets cannot be transferred to other passengers.
Value (Best for some flexibility): Includes complimentary seat selection. Unlimited free changes can be made up to 72 hours before the train's scheduled departure. After this window, each change incurs a Dh20 fee plus any applicable fare difference. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Flex (Best for maximum flexibility): Includes complimentary seat selection. Unlimited free changes are allowed prior to departure and up to 30 minutes thereafter. A full refund is available if cancelled 24 hours or more before departure, while a 30% cancellation fee applies on the day of travel. Tickets can be transferred to other passengers before boarding.
Tickets can be booked online via the official Etihad Rail website - etihadrail.ae or the Etihad Rail mobile app. During the introductory phase, bookings are exclusively available for travel between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
Select route and date: Open the app or website, select your departure and arrival stations (Abu Dhabi or Fujairah), and choose a travel date.
Choose class and tier: Select your preferred time and choose between Comfort or Premium class. You can upgrade your ticket tier here by adding Dh10 for Value or Dh20 for Flex.
Return journey: Repeat the process for your return dates if booking a round trip.
Enter passenger details: Input your full name, email address, and mobile number.
Add optional extras: You can opt to add a shuttle bus booking for Dh10.
Payment: Securely pay online using a credit card, debit card, or phone wallet. Once confirmed, you will receive a digital ticket. (Note: Physical ticket vending machines are also available at the stations).
The inagural journey runs between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Both stations operate Monday to Sunday from 5am to 11pm.
Station locations
Abu Dhabi Station: Located in Mohamed Bin Zayed City.
Fujairah Station: Located in Al Hilal City, Fujairah.
Daily train schedule
From Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: Direct trains depart at 8:19am, 1:53pm, and 6:39pm.
From Fujairah to Abu Dhabi: Direct trains depart at 5:34am, 10:59am, and 5:28pm.
Passengers can easily commute to and from the Abu Dhabi Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station using the official Etihad Rail Shuttle Bus Service for Dh10.
The service currently connects the station to three major destinations across Abu Dhabi:
ADNOC Headquarters (Corniche Road West, Al Khubeirah Area, Corniche)
ADNEC Centre (Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, Al Rawdah)
Reem Mall (Al Reem Island)
Full shuttle bus timetables can be viewed directly on the Etihad Rail app and website.
Adults and children aged 3 and above can bring up to two items of luggage free of charge, regardless of their ticket type. Infants under 3 years old do not have a separate luggage allowance.
Personal item: (e.g., handbag, laptop bag) Must fit comfortably under the seat in front of you.
Carry-on bag: Maximum dimensions of 55cm x 40cm x 23cm. This must be stored in the overhead luggage racks.
Important rules: All luggage must be clearly labelled with your name and contact details. Passengers must be able to carry, lift, and store their own bags without assistance. For safety reasons, luggage must not block aisles, doors, or emergency exits. Requests for additional baggage must be made in advance.
Station amenities
Etihad Rail stations are equipped with modern facilities to ensure a smooth journey:
Ticket vending machines and information/support desks
Waiting areas and dedicated family waiting areas
Prayer rooms and toilets
Food, beverage, and retail outlets
Car parks, pick-up/drop-off areas, taxi/e-hailing zones, and bus stops
First aid rooms
The passenger fleet consists of 13 trains, each capable of carrying up to 400 passengers. Passengers can look forward to a reliable, smooth journey featuring:
Guaranteed seating
Onboard Wi-Fi
Modern amenities designed for passenger comfort