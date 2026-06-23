Sheikh Khaled inaugurated the Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station
Etihad Rail will launch an introductory operational phase of passenger rail services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30, 2026, cutting the journey time to just 1 hour and 45 minutes, it was announced on Tuesday.
The Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station will open with the official launch on September 30, followed by stations in Al Dhafra on December 30, 2026, authorities revealed.
The route will be complete upon the opening of Sharjah Train Station on March 30, 2027.
Fares on Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route will start at Dh55 for Comfort Class and Dh120 for Premium Class. The passenger rail fleet comprises 13 trains, each with a capacity of up to 400 passengers. Customers will be able to book journeys and purchase tickets through a range of convenient channels, including the Etihad Rail mobile application and official website, from June 23, 2026.
The announcement came as Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated the Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Khaled toured the station’s key facilities and amenities and reviewed its information management systems and operational readiness procedures. He was also briefed on the station’s advanced infrastructure, future plans to increase capacity, measures to facilitate passenger movement during peak hours, and the smart solutions and customer service offerings designed to deliver the highest standards of operational efficiency and service excellence.
Sheikh Khaled affirmed that the passenger train project reflects the UAE’s vision for a fully integrated transport network, enhancing inter-emirate connectivity, supporting sustainable growth through the efficient movement of people and goods, and opening new horizons for investment, tourism and urban development.
Sheikh Khaled underscored that the project is a strategic investment that advances the Projects of the 50 by delivering world-class infrastructure, while enhancing the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and strengthening its long-term competitiveness and global standing.
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, highlighted that the passenger rail network marks a transformative milestone in the development of the UAE’s national transport ecosystem by harnessing the latest technologies and innovations to deliver an advanced mobility system that provides a modern, safe and highly efficient travel experience.
He added that the network’s multiple stations, together with their seamless integration with other means of transport, will enhance connectivity between cities and key destinations while providing passengers with more convenient and flexible travel options that meet the evolving needs of the community and support rapid urban development across the UAE.
The launch of the passenger rail network marks a new chapter in the UAE’s infrastructure development, extending beyond conventional transport to establish integrated urban and economic connectivity, linking population centres, economic hubs and tourism destinations across the country.