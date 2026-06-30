Take a first look at the 105-minute Fujairah–Abu Dhabi journey and onboard experience.
History arrived on the platform this morning as the UAE’s first passenger train pulled into Abu Dhabi, marking the start of a new chapter in the country’s transport network.
The inaugural service departed Fujairah at around 5.34am and completed the journey in just under one hour and 45 minutes. As the train rolled into the station at 7.19am, cheers, applause and excitement filled the platform, with crowds gathering to welcome the first passengers and witness this landmark moment firsthand.
Among the first passengers on board was Greeny, who travelled with her family on the historic inaugural service. Reflecting on the journey from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi, with stops in Sharjah and Dubai along the way, she described the experience as smooth and comfortable.
She also praised the onboard hospitality, saying the food and service were “amazing”, making the landmark journey even more memorable for her family.
A traditional Emirati dance is welcoming the first passengers as crowds gather at the station to celebrate this historic moment, ushering in a new era of rail travel in the UAE.
A festive atmosphere has taken over the Etihad Rail station as the first passengers are welcomed off the inaugural service. A free photo booth, colourful balloons, and complimentary snacks and drinks are all adding to the celebrations, with many travellers stopping to capture the historic moment.