GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE makes history as first passenger train arrives in Abu Dhabi

Take a first look at the 105-minute Fujairah–Abu Dhabi journey and onboard experience.

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Etihad Rail train arrives for its inaugural journey.
Etihad Rail train arrives for its inaugural journey.
Zainab Hussain/Gulf News

History arrived on the platform this morning as the UAE’s first passenger train pulled into Abu Dhabi, marking the start of a new chapter in the country’s transport network.

The inaugural service departed Fujairah at around 5.34am and completed the journey in just under one hour and 45 minutes. As the train rolled into the station at 7.19am, cheers, applause and excitement filled the platform, with crowds gathering to welcome the first passengers and witness this landmark moment firsthand.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Among the first passengers on board was Greeny, who travelled with her family on the historic inaugural service. Reflecting on the journey from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi, with stops in Sharjah and Dubai along the way, she described the experience as smooth and comfortable.

She also praised the onboard hospitality, saying the food and service were “amazing”, making the landmark journey even more memorable for her family.

A traditional Emirati dance is welcoming the first passengers as crowds gather at the station to celebrate this historic moment, ushering in a new era of rail travel in the UAE.

A festive atmosphere has taken over the Etihad Rail station as the first passengers are welcomed off the inaugural service. A free photo booth, colourful balloons, and complimentary snacks and drinks are all adding to the celebrations, with many travellers stopping to capture the historic moment.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Etihad Rail opens its doors to passengers today

Etihad Rail opens its doors to passengers today

2h ago4m read
Etihad Rail Passenger Station in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi,

Etihad Rail: Here are 7 train etiquette rules to follow

3m read
Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national railway network, extends over 900km, and its passenger services, set to launch this year, will link major cities and regions across the country while significantly cutting travel times.

Etihad Rail start date revealed: What you need to know

3m read
Etihad Rail reveals passenger service start date, fare

Etihad Rail reveals passenger service start date, fare

2m read